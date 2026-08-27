Indian Food Has Broken My Taste Buds, Says US Snack Detective In Viral Video

Indian cuisine has earned global acclaim in recent years, becoming one of the world's most popular and beloved culinary traditions. Its popularity has grown so significantly that, in many Western countries, restaurants serving Indian food are often owned and operated by people of Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Nepali and other South Asian backgrounds. While Indian cuisine was once stereotyped as being defined solely by spicy curries, global diners are now discovering its remarkable diversity, from regional specialties and street food to rich vegetarian traditions and sophisticated fine dining.

Recently, Ed Nathanson, who describes himself as the "Snackmaster General" and the "World's Greatest Snack Detective" on Instagram, shared a video in which he claimed that Indian food had "broken" his taste buds. The remark was intended as praise, highlighting the rich flavours and diverse culinary experiences Indian cuisine has to offer.

In a video posted on August 27, he said, "I have a problem with Indian food. It has literally ruined all other cuisines for me. Little backstory: I discovered Indian food about four and a half or five years ago, and it was like the heavens opened and God himself put his hand on my shoulder and said, 'Come inside, it's delicious here.'"

Watch the video here:

Discussing the diversity of Indian cuisine, he added, "There's literally no turning back now. Once you've had pani puri, little flavour bombs exploding in your mouth, and chicken vindaloo hitting you like a lightning strike of deliciousness. Gobi Manchurian is out here doing things that cauliflower has absolutely no business doing."

"And now you expect me to get excited because you put a little rosemary on your chicken breast? Indian food is out here with 47 different spices fighting for custody of my taste buds. America's over here like, 'It comes with garlic aioli.' Oh, does it, Linda? I've tasted the other side now," he further said.

From Hardcore Carnivore To Vegetarian Dishes

Nathanson said there was "no turning back" after discovering Indian cuisine.

"Indian food is so stinking delicious that it has taken me, a hardcore carnivore, and made me willingly order vegetarian dishes. My palate has literally changed forever. To all other cuisines, do better. To Indian food, keep doing your delicious you," he said.