Raksha Bandhan 2026: Creative Ways To Celebrate Rakhi With Your Loved Ones

Raksha Bandhan 2026: The festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolises the deep bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. On this joyful occasion, sisters tie vibrant rakhis on their brothers' wrists, with the latter showcasing their love by offering meaningful gifts and pledging to protect them through all of life's ups and downs.

Raksha Bandhan falls every year on the purnima, the full moon day, of the Hindu month of shravana. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 28.

Here Are Some Unique Ways To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan:

Plan An Outing With Family

Since the entire family is gathered on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, it is a good opportunity to plan a trip with siblings, parents and relatives. Make the most of the long weekend and venture to a family favourite getaway or a new place which you can explore. Sisters can tie their brother a rakhi during this outing, making it different from the routine. The trip will provide a much-needed respite from your routine and allow you some family time amid your busy schedule.

Plan Movie Screening

Book the latest movie and take your siblings for a nice experience. Check if your local theatre offers festival deals on the tickets as well as snacks. You can also purchase a movie gift card for your siblings who can use it later to book movies, without paying a penny.

Play Games

Nothing builds a bond stronger than playing games and enjoying each other's company. You can pick board games, video games or outdoor sports like cricket, tennis, football and badminton. Book a playing turf in advance and take your siblings for a fun outing.

Throw a party

Siblings are typically the sole family members to come together on holidays, festivals, anniversaries, and weddings. Thus, enjoy Rakhi to the fullest and make sure your siblings have a blast. Hosting a celebration for them on Raksha Bandhan is one method. Order their food and make their preferred beverage to have a great evening.

Order Favourite Food

Make this day special for your siblings by ordering their favourite food. Since some of the siblings don't live together, this gesture can help them feel at home. Go the extra distance by placing an order for them from a top-rated restaurant. They will be thrilled and will adore you for going out of your way to make their day.

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Raksha Bandhan Timings

According to Hindu traditions, tying a Rakhi during Bhadra, an inauspicious astrological period, should strictly be avoided. Rituals performed during bhadra are believed to bring bad luck or difficulties.

The Drik Panchang states that shubh muhurat is between 05:57 AM and 09:48 AM on August 28, and the duration is 03 hours and 51 minutes.