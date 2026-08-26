Viral Video Shows Assam Teacher On Census Duty With 2 Daughters By Her Side

For this Assam teacher, Census 2027 duty means managing official work alongside caring for her children. Rumi Deka, who had been assigned Census-related duties, was recently seen attending to her work with her two children by her side.

A video shared by Rumi Deka shows her children accompanying their mother while she carries out her field responsibilities. The video has since been shared widely on social media, with many appreciating her effort to continue with her assigned work while looking after her children.

Census duties can involve field visits and work outside the office environment. For Deka, her children have accompanied her during the assignment as she goes about her responsibilities.

The video has drawn attention to the everyday challenges faced by working mothers, particularly when official duties require them to spend time in the field.

Deka's video also offers a glimpse into the lives of people involved in the field work for Census 2027, including officials and other personnel carrying out duties across different areas.

What began as a routine field assignment has since caught the attention of social media users, largely because of the sight of Rumi continuing her work with her two children beside her.