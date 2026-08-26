Watch: Mercedes-Benz Display Car Backed Into Mall's Escalator, Hangs Off First Floor

A Mercedes-Benz display vehicle narrowly avoided a dramatic fall after reversing into an escalator and glass railing at a shopping mall in Hebei Province, China. The incident has drawn widespread attention after videos of the scene circulated online. The awkward positioning of the car post-accident became another reason for attention on social media.

What Happened At The Mall

Footage shows the SUV partially suspended over the edge of the first floor, with one rear wheel hanging above the level below. The car reportedly rolled backward several metres before crashing through a glass barrier and coming to rest against the escalator structure. Reports suggest broken glass and debris fell to the basement level, damaging an ice cream shop and injuring one staff member.

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Local media reports suggest the vehicle was a display car belonging to a local dealership and was positioned inside the mall as part of a showroom setup. The exact cause of the movement has not been officially confirmed, although some reports mention the possibility of accidental accelerator input. The dealership has stated that the incident was not related to any vehicle quality issue.

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Mall administration said the damaged railing and escalator area have been repaired and that the complex is operating as usual. Authorities and the mall management are said to be investigating the circumstances that led to the display car moving unexpectedly.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV In Video

The car in the video is a Mercedes-Benz available only in China, a long-wheelbase version of its all-electric GLC, the GLC 350 L EV, tailored for local preferences for spacious interiors. The SUV measures 4,949mm in length with a 3,027mm wheelbase, offering improved rear legroom and the option of a six-seat layout.\

Under the skin, the GLC L EV uses an 800V electrical architecture paired with an 89 kWh battery pack, enabling a CLTC-rated range of over 700 km. Fast charging can add approximately 260 km of range in around 10 minutes. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivers a combined 310 kW (416 hp) and 800 Nm of torque, with a 0-100 kmph time of around 4.9 seconds.

Inside, a 39.1-inch MBUX "super screen" dominates the dashboard, running on the new MB.OS operating system with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip and a virtual assistant named "Xiao Ben". Three new exterior colours and a star-emblem tail light design further differentiate the China-only model, which is scheduled to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2026.