Faridabad Woman, Lover Arrested For Husband's Murder, Body Found Buried

A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in a pit near their house in Faridabad's Mojabad village, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested within 24 hours of the murder, police said.

According to police, the Tigaon police station received information on Monday that a person had been buried under the soil in a pit in Mojabad village. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body in the presence of a duty magistrate.

A case was registered under sections related to murder and an investigation was launched on the complaint of the man's brother, Rambir, a resident of Dhadhau village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The man was identified as Shyamveer (42), a native of Hathras who lived with his wife in Mojabad village, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Shyamveer's wife Keshav and her alleged lover Kamat, a native of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, interrogation revealed that Kamat was living with Shyamveer at his house in Mojabad and was having an affair with Keshav, which Shyamveer had discovered. This led to drunken quarrels between Shyamveer and his wife, police said.

Keshav and Kamat allegedly conspired to eliminate Shyamveer.

On the evening of August 16, Kamat allegedly got Shyamveer drunk and, after he became intoxicated, killed him by hitting him on the head with an interlocking tile, police said.

Meanwhile, Keshav allegedly closed the door from outside to prevent anyone from hearing the sound. The two then allegedly buried Shyamveer's body under the soil in a pit near the house, police said.

"We are questioning both the accused," said Aman Yadav, ACP Crime.

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