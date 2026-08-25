Tate Brothers Rented Supercars, Luxury Watches To Appear 'Uberwealthy', Lawyers Reveal

Lawyers representing social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have acknowledged in court filings that the brothers exaggerated their wealth online and rented luxury cars, watches and other expensive items to create an image of extreme wealth.According to Forbes, the brothers' online business model depended heavily on attention and engagement. They allegedly presented themselves as extremely wealthy and successful to attract followers and promote paid courses and other ventures.

The lawyers said photos and videos featuring luxury cars, yachts and expensive watches should not necessarily be taken as proof that the brothers owned those assets.

Their lawyers said, "Andrew and Tristan are social media personalities. Their business model depends on online attention. The outrageousness of the posts by them and about them is the point. The more hyperbolic and outlandish the post, the more likely it will generate views and likes, which in turn generates income. In short, they are playing a role."

Among the items featured in their content was a heavily customised Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, which Andrew Tate famously used to boast about his wealth. His lawyers said the roughly $7 million car was rented or leased rather than personally owned by him. Other luxury vehicles and items shown online were also reportedly rented or leased.

The filings said the image of immense wealth was part of the brothers' strategy to market businesses aimed largely at men. These included Hustlers University, which charged members a monthly fee, as well as a course focused on offshore tax structures and asset management that reportedly cost thousands of dollars.

The brothers regularly posted images of luxury cars, chartered yachts and high-end watches from brands including Jacob & Co., Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe. Their online persona centred on wealth, masculinity, success and teaching followers how to make money.

"A promotional video filmed aboard a yacht is not evidence of title to the yacht. The 'superyacht' does not belong to the Tates. They received payment to promote the ship on social media. Further, the Tates are engaged in several businesses 'teaching' men how to earn money. It is in their interest to portray themselves on social media as uberwealthy," the filings said.

Their lawyers also acknowledged that some of Andrew Tate's more extravagant claims about his finances were untrue. These reportedly included suggestions that he had vast amounts of cryptocurrency and cash or that his social media activity generated enormous sums of money.

The revelations come as the Tate brothers face major legal battles in several countries.

British authorities are seeking their extradition from the US as part of an investigation into alleged sexual offences, which both brothers deny. The brothers, who hold US and British citizenship, were arrested in Miami in July and are being held while extradition proceedings continue, BBC reported.

They face allegations in the UK involving offences including rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and other crimes. Andrew Tate is also facing a civil lawsuit in England brought by four women who have accused him of sexual violence, allegations he denies. The brothers are separately facing legal proceedings in Romania.