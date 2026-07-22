More Women Accuse Tate Brothers Of Rape. Charges Against Them Rise To 59

Social media influencers and siblings Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in custody in Florida as they fight a United Kingdom extradition request. Their latest legal battle is tied to new allegations of rape and sex trafficking.



According to CNN, newly unsealed court documents have revealed that more victims have come forward, alleging sexual and physical abuse by the Tate brothers. They appeared in federal court in Miami on Monday and have denied all allegations.



The Tates, known for their controversial online content promoting misogynistic views, are popular influencers in the “manosphere”.



Manosphere is a digital ecosystem associated with the alt-right and hate content against women that is populated by overtly misogynist podcasters and influencers.



Andrew Tate, who is self-described misogynist, and his brother were already facing rape and human trafficking charges in the UK as well as criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions. British authorities were cited by CNN as saying that the latest charges against them followed an investigation into reports from four additional alleged victims, bringing the total number of charges to 59.



A complaint unsealed Monday against Andrew Tate included allegations from two women. As per the prosecutors, one woman, who worked in the webcam industry, accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness during an alleged rape at her home in Bedford, England, in 2015.

Another woman said she had consensual sex with Tate after meeting him on a dating app in 2014. However, the accused tried to seriously harm her by pinning her down during a separate encounter in Manchester.



Now, Andrew Tate faces additional charges, including rape, sex trafficking, assault, and offences involving child sexual images and extreme pornography. He faces a total of 42 charges, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police.



An unsealed complaint against Tristan Tate alleged that he raped a woman multiple times during a long-term relationship between 2012 and 2013. British authorities said that the woman also accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness and striking her with a belt. She further alleged that in one such incident the accused's actions resulted in her getting a black eye. Tristan Tate now faces a total 17 charges.



The UK extradition request followed after an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service into allegations reported by seven women in eastern England between 2010 and 2017. The brothers, both with US and UK citizenship, were arrested by the US Marshals Service on July 18 while travelling to a boxing event in Miami.