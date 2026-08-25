Video Of Drawbridge Folding With Honda Civic Stuck On It Goes Viral Again: The Whole Story

A dramatic video of a car stranded on a Florida drawbridge as the span begins to rise has resurfaced online, renewing attention. The footage, originally recorded in October 2021, shows a silver Honda Civic driving onto the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana just as the gate closes behind it.

What The Video Shows

In the clip, the driver stops near the edge of the movable span. About 33 seconds later, the drawbridge begins to open with the car still on it. As the span lifts, the vehicle is pushed into an almost vertical position, teetering over a gap with a drop of around 40 feet. The driver appears to open the door in panic before the car slides back onto the road as the bridge closes. The driver then gets back in and drives away.

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Based on older reports, authorities later confirmed that the bridge tender on duty was terminated for violating operating policies, including failing to carry out a required visual check of the spans before raising the bridge. The tender told investigators she "did not see" the vehicle and claimed her view from the bridge house was obstructed.

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Social Media Reacts

The video has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral again. It has amassed over 27 million views while the comment section is flooded with people's views of the incident. Some of the netizens criticised the driver, while others pointed out the lack of attention from the person responsible for opening or closing the bridge.

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Safety Concerns And Public Reaction

For many viewers, the resurfaced Honda Civic video shows how easily a procedural lapse can turn into a life-threatening situation. While the driver in the 2021 incident escaped without injury, the footage continues to serve as a reminder of the risks associated with drawbridge operations.