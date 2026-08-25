Tractors To Rescue As Gurgaon Rains Drown Honda City, Toyota Fortuner Alike: Video

Gurugram came to a standstill after heavy rainfall triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the second day, prompting schools to dismiss students early as a precaution. On the first day of rain, several vehicles, including school buses, ended up stranded for hours on submerged roads, particularly around Subhash Chowk.

Viral visuals showed yellow school buses stuck on a waterlogged stretch, with water rising almost up to the roof of the vehicle. Reports indicate that around nine buses carrying children were trapped for nearly two hours before they could be moved.

Viral Videos Of Gurugram Floods

While school buses, along with multiple vehicles including models like Honda City and Toyota Fortuner, struggled on the city's roads, people turned to tractors for their commute. Multiple viral videos show tractors carrying multiple people driving through flooded sections of road. In some videos, people even filled up the trolleys in an attempt to reach their destinations.

It is to be noted that the tractors designed to work in farms have a engine placed higher as well as a high exhaust making them capable of navingating through flooded roads. Further, the bigger wheels and 4x4 system allows them to move through potholes unbothered.

Waterlogging In Gurugram

According to official data, Gurugram recorded around 70-75 mm of rainfall by early afternoon on Monday. Key areas such as Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Railway Road, Sector 5, Old Delhi Road, Mehrauli Road and Basai Road were among the worst affected. Traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway slowed significantly, and a stretch that normally takes about 15 minutes to cover reportedly took close to 50 minutes.

Why Gurugram Faces Waterlogging In Monsoon

Despite its image as a corporate hub with luxury apartments and high-end vehicles, Gurugram's civic infrastructure continues to struggle during intense monsoon spells. The city lies in a natural basin, with stormwater rushing down from the Aravalli hills and converging on the urban plains during heavy rain.

The existing drainage network, including the Badshahpur drain, is often unable to handle sudden, high-volume runoff. When the drain's carrying capacity is breached, water overflows onto main roads and into residential sectors, turning major intersections into temporary lakes.

For residents, the latest episode is a familiar reminder that even brief, intense rainfall can disrupt daily life across the "Millennium City". While short-term measures such as WFH advisories help manage immediate chaos, the recurring nature of these floods shows the need for long-term drainage and urban planning solutions.