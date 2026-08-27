Techie, 29, Quits Rs 50 Lakh Job To Solo Travel Across World: 'Left Without Any Offer'

A techie has caught social media's attention after claiming to have quit his Rs 50 lakh per annum (LPA) job to travel the world solo. The 29-year-old man said he left his current job without a new offer in hand to hit pause on life and rediscover himself, having saved runway money for six months. The techie highlighted that he had visited Thailand, Sri Lanka, Belgium, Mexico, France, the Netherlands and Spain so far in his sabbatical.

The techie said he was currently in Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Karnataka and enjoying being out in nature.

"I just quit my job without a new offer in hand to take a mental breather. To clear my head, I took a solo trip to Hampi, and it gave me exactly the space I needed to think about what comes next," the man wrote.

"It's such a serene place filled with natural beauty and hardly any party scene. The cafes are amazing, and the locals are incredibly kind."

During his Hampi trip, he was simply talking to random people, sharing stories and trying to gain clarity about his professional career.

"For two days, I just drove around solo, stopping for tea at small shops. I ended up talking with random people, sharing stories, and learning about the everyday ideas and pain points of living in smaller cities," the techie said.

"I'm stepping into the unknown right now, but I really hope this break gives me the clarity I need for my professional career," he added.

Also Read | 'Something Broke Inside Me': Gurugram Woman Expresses Helplessness Over Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rain

'Must Have Taken Courage'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the techie for taking the plunge and allowing himself to experience life as it is meant to be.

"This honestly sounds like such a refreshing way to take a step back. Must have taken a lot of courage indeed!" said one user while another added: "Thanks for sharing this story. I have been wondering for quite some time about making a trip like this to get back control of my life. You inspired me."

A third commented: "Did the same thing! This is my 8th month solo travelling after quitting my job. Have travelled across 25+ Destinations across the country, right from Himachal to Kerala/Tamil Nadu. I can call this one of my best decisions ever."

A fourth said: "I took a break of 1 year sometime back. I didn't even travel, just used to go from room to gym, back to room daily. But that year was the best year of my adult life."