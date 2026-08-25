Jailed Karnataka Officer Found With Girlfriend During Surprise Hospital Raid

A government official arrested by the Karnataka Lokayukta was found receiving special treatment at a hospital in Mandya district -- roughly 100 km southwest of Bengaluru -- where he had been admitted despite having no medical condition requiring hospitalisation.

Mohammed Hussain, the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) in Srirangapatna, was arrested by Lokayukta police in connection with an alleged illegal accounts-related case. He was supposed to be lodged in jail.

Instead, Hussain was admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), where he was staying in a special room.

The circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation came to light during a surprise inspection by Mandya District and Sessions Judge C Chandrashekar.

The judge, accompanied by a team, visited MIMS and inspected the ward where Hussain had been admitted.

During the inspection, the judge questioned doctors about Hussain's medical condition. A doctor reportedly told him that Hussain did not suffer from any illness that required him to remain in hospital.

The inspection took another turn when a young woman was found inside the special room occupied by Hussain. When questioned about her presence, she reportedly told the judge that she was Hussain's girlfriend.

The judge then questioned jail officials about the decision to admit Hussain to MIMS despite there apparently being no medical grounds for his continued hospitalisation.

Jail authorities reportedly said Hussain had been admitted on the recommendation of the jail doctor.

The judge also asked whether the court had been informed about Hussain's transfer from jail to hospital.

A jail official reportedly acknowledged that the court had not been informed. The official said the matter would be brought to the court's notice in future.

The judge reprimanded the jail authorities and directed both jail officials and MIMS medical authorities to submit detailed reports on the circumstances surrounding Hussain's hospital admission and stay.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.