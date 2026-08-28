Kashmiri Girls Tie Rakhi To Army Jawans, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts Online

A simple moment shared between a local Kashmiri community and Army jawans is winning hearts online. A video shows local Kashmiri girls tying rakhis to Army personnel, capturing the spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

The video shows local Kashmiri girls approaching the jawans and tying rakhis on their wrists. The gesture has drawn attention online, with the clip being widely appreciated for its emotional and heartwarming message.

Watch Video Here:

Speaking to ANI, a Kashmiri local said, "I don't have a brother of my own, but today it felt like I do. Due to circumstances, they (jawans) feel they won't be able to celebrate this day while away from family. But we are their sisters, too. We are their family"

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country on Friday, August 28. The festival symbolises the strong bond and mutual affection between brothers and sisters. On this occasion, sisters tie rakhis around their brothers' wrists.

Amid this, a special moment shared between local Kashmiri girls and Army soldiers is capturing people's attention.

Social Media Reaction

The heartwarming gesture of the girls tying rakhis to the soldiers is being widely appreciated on social media.

One user commented, "A beautiful example of love and trust.

Another user noted, "This is the beauty of India."

"Raksha Bandhan is about protection and trust, and this captures both," added a third user.

(With inputs from ANI)