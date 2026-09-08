Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's <i>Haiwaan</i> Gets UA 16+ Certificate, Runtime Revealed

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan is now officially cleared for its theatrical release. The Priyadarshan directorial has received a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certificate was issued on September 8, as per a report by Variety India.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 11. It has also been given a runtime of 164 minutes and 7 seconds, which is 2 hours, 44 minutes and 7 seconds. The certification comes just three days before the film opens in cinemas.

The film brings Akshay and Saif together in a thriller that appears to revolve around a series of deaths, fear and revenge. Saif plays a visually-impaired character, while Akshay takes on the role of the antagonist.

The trailer, released a few days ago, gives a glimpse into the mystery. It begins with Akshay pleading for his life and screaming, "Sir, sir! He saw me, sir! He'll kill me. Save me, sir! He has a knife in his hand!"

It then moves between Saif's character and a series of disturbing incidents. Saiyami Kher plays a police officer who points to seven accidents that took place over the past year. She says, "Seven accidents occurred in the past year... everyone was killed along with their families."

The trailer also shows Saif growing increasingly suspicious as he says, "Maybe someone is following us... the sound of the exact same jeep is heard again and again."

Akshay's character is shown watching people from the shadows and confronting them. His voice is heard telling Saif, "Do you know what's worse than being blind? Being a fool."

The trailer ends on a tense note as Saif questions the killer about the lives being lost. He responds, "This is the last one!"

Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

ALSO READ: Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay Kumar Stays One Step Ahead Of Visually-Impaired Saif Ali Khan