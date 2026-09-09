<i>Haiwaan</i> Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Film Eyes Rs 30 Crore On Opening Weekend

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite on the big screen after 18 years with their upcoming film Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, and its advance bookings have already begun.

Akshay and Saif were last seen together in the 2008 action-comedy Tashan. Their reunion, along with Akshay stepping into a negative role, has created curiosity around the film.

However, with Hanuman Ansh continuing its strong run and Mirzapur also drawing audiences, the film will have to fight for prime screens and audience attention.

Haiwaan Day 1 Box Office Prediction

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes Haiwaan could cross Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

"Looking at the advance bookings, Haiwaan could open in the Rs 6-8 crore nett range. The Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunion gives it curiosity value, but spot bookings and word of mouth will be crucial in pushing the Day 1 number higher," he told NDTV.

He expects the film to benefit from the reunion and Priyadarshan's direction.

"Haiwaan has the ingredients for a healthy opening weekend, particularly with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reuniting under Priyadarshan. If the audience response is positive, the film should see good growth from Saturday and could put together a solid weekend total - Rs 30 crore nett."

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel, meanwhile, has a slightly lower opening-day estimate. He expects the film to collect around Rs 5-7 crore nett on Day 1.

"I am expecting Haiwaan to open in the range of Rs 5-7 crore nett. The film is a dark thriller, not a massy commercial entertainer, so its weekend business will largely depend on audience reception," he told us.

Can Haiwaan Compete With Hanuman Ansh?

The film will arrive at a time when Hanuman Ansh is enjoying a strong run at the box office. However, Ramesh Bala does not expect the two films to directly clash for the same audience.

"Hanuman Ansh continuing its strong run could take away some screens and audience share, but it shouldn't significantly hurt Haiwaan if the latter connects with viewers. Ultimately, strong content can coexist at the box office, and word of mouth will decide how well Haiwaan holds."

Sumit Kadel also feels that Hanuman Ansh and Haiwaan cater to different audiences. However, the strong performance of Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur could make the fight for screens tougher.

"Hanuman Ansh has a very different target audience, so I don't expect Haiwaan to impact its run, just like Mirzapur hasn't affected it. However, Haiwaan will definitely find it challenging to get prime showcasing due to the superb run of both Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur."

Akshay Kumar's Negative Role Is A Major Attraction

One of the biggest talking points around Haiwaan is Akshay Kumar's character. The actor will be seen playing a negative role, giving audiences a chance to see him in a darker avatar.

Ramesh Bala believes this could work strongly in the film's favour.

"Seeing Akshay Kumar in a negative role adds an element of unpredictability to Haiwaan and could be one of its biggest attractions. Audiences have seen him across genres, but this darker avatar offers something different and, if the character is well written, it could work strongly in the film's favour."

Sumit Kadel is even more direct about Akshay's character being the film's biggest selling point.

"Without a doubt, Akshay Kumar playing a negative character is the biggest selling point of Haiwaan."

Weekend Business Will Depend On Word Of Mouth

Sumit Kadel expects Haiwaan to collect around Rs 25-30 crore nett over its opening weekend. He believes the number could go higher if the film receives a strong response.

"I am expecting the film to collect around Rs 25-30 Cr nett over the weekend, with potential to go higher if it receives a tremendous positive response."

For Ramesh Bala, the Akshay-Saif reunion provides the initial curiosity, but it will be the film's content that determines its long-term box office journey.

"The Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunion definitely adds nostalgia and curiosity, especially for audiences who remember their earlier films together. It can give Haiwaan an initial push, but beyond the first-day excitement, the film will ultimately need strong content and word of mouth to sustain."

Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

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