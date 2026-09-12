<i>Haiwaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar's Film Off To A Slow Start Amid <i>Mirzapur</i> Film-<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Wave

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited reunion, Haiwaan, has had a slow start at the box office.

What's Happening

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film earned Rs 3 crore nett in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

Haiwaan registered around 11 per cent occupancy across 7,224 shows on Day 1. The film's estimated India gross stood at Rs 3.60 crore, while its overseas gross was around Rs 1 crore.

This puts its worldwide gross at approximately Rs 4.60 crore.

Background

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen after 17 years. The two actors were last seen together in films such as Tashan.

For Akshay Kumar, the reported India gross of Rs 3.60 crore is lower than the opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 film had collected around Rs 3.88 crore on its first day, according to Box Office India.

For Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has opened in a similar range to Ta Ra Rum Pum. The 2007 film recorded an opening-day collection of approximately Rs 3.66 crore.

Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur The Movie Continue To Dominate

Haiwaan has arrived at a time when Hanuman Ansh continues to maintain a strong run in theatres. The film has completed 36 days but has continued to show considerable hold at the box office.

According to the latest reports, Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive Rs 10.50 crore on its sixth Friday. Its total box-office collection has now reached an estimated Rs 173.63 crore.

Another film competing with Haiwaan is Mirzapur The Movie.

Mirzapur The Movie reportedly earned around Rs 9 crore on its second Friday, taking its India total to approximately Rs 157.45 crore.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Shyam, a blind caretaker who finds himself accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan.

As vengeful killer Parshuram goes after Pradhan's daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes from the police and attempts to protect her.

During their journey, however, Shyam discovers a shocking secret about Nandini that changes the course of the story.

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 130 crore. This includes approximately Rs 115 crore in production costs and another Rs 15 crore spent on print and advertising, per a TOI report.