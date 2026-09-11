<i>Haiwaan</i> X Review: Internet Calls Saif Ali Khan 'Impressive', Says Akshay Kumar 'Nailed' Villain Role

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunited after 18 years in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The film released today and internet reactions have been pouring in. Fans are massively impressed with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's solid performances. One of the most enticing factors of the film was Akshay Kumar as the villain, and it seems he has impressed the audience.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "#AkshayKumar transforms into a full-time #Haiwaan and surprises with his psychologically challenging character that has dark shades with mental elements attached to it. The opening scene and the climax are where he steals the show and makes you believe in the evil he portrayed on screen. The film has a classy framework - top-class cinematography - that deserves all the praise, along with a superb background score. The storyline has a #CapeFear touch and there is a lot of emotional boosting for #SaifAliKhan's character, who has done decent work. The screenplay picks up a solid pace in the second half during those cat-and-mouse chase sequences. The ending feels fulfilling, with a surprise cameo that is a pleasant one!"

Another person added, "A gripping psychological thriller #Haiwaan powered by terrific performances from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, stylish visuals, and an effective background score. Priyadarshan keeps the tension alive, especially in the second half, delivering a surprise at the end."

A fan commented, "#Haiwaan: FEROCIOUS, INTENSE, MASSY, THRILLING... A hard-hitting revenge thriller powered by #Akshay & #Saif's strong performances, solid BGM and an engaging first half."

Another person wrote, "#AkshayKumar as a villain is absolutely terrifying and brilliant. That screen presence, attitude and sheer intensity - MASSIVE! Saif Ali Khan was solid, but Akshay completely owned the villainous side."

One more person commented, "Saif Ali Khan as the hero was impressive, while Akshay Kumar as the villain absolutely nailed his role. The face-off between the two is definitely a treat for fans. The movie could have been around 15 minutes shorter, but overall, it's an engaging watch."

Another fan said, "Solid first half. @priyadarshandir literally cooked this time again after BhoothBangla. He is proving why he's so GOATed after Christopher Nolan. #AkshayKumar, oh my GOAT, what an actor you are... Just nailed it, hats off, take my bow king. #SaifAliKhan great work, loved his acting - after a long time returned to the big screen."

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

ALSO READ | Haiwaan Review: Priyadarshan Goes All Dark And Deadly In A Cat-And-Mouse Thriller