"It Was A Slightly Regressive Script Choice": Saif Ali Khan Calls Cocktail "100% A Mistake"

Saif Ali Khan has been part of several memorable films throughout his career, but now he feels that one of his popular choices could have been better. Looking back at Homi Adajania's Cocktail, the actor described doing the film as a “mistake” and called it a “slightly regressive script choice.” The 2012 film also starred Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

In an interview with Gulf News, Saif Ali Khan said doing Cocktail was a “mistake”. The actor explained, “I did the part because we were producing it, it was an inevitable mistake, 100 per cent that was a mistake and that was a slightly regressive script choice. Otherwise, it was a breezy, fun entertainer."

He added, "I didn't do it for the role, I did it so the film could get made. You do things for various reasons. I knew fully well that the exciting role is the Veronica part but it's one of those things you do anyway."

Saif Ali Khan also talked about Sajid Khan's Humshakals, which was released in 2014. He admitting that he felt he was “miscast” in the film.

“I personally think that I was a miscast in Humshakals because it's not my thing. There were certain actors who could really pull that off and you need a kind of commitment and the ability to make people laugh on a very slightly different level, which perhaps I wasn't able to convince myself to do or wasn't just basically good enough in it," the actor explained.

Saif shared that Sajid Khan may have expected him to approach the role in a way that perhaps would have suited someone like Akshay Kumar better. "That was the mistake but I stand by the movie, and I stand by him (Sajid), and of course, we have to all stand by our movies," he said.

Saif Ali Khan's latest film, Haiwaan, has been released today, September 11. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

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