Allu Arjun Meets Malayalam Director Basil Joseph In Mumbai, Fans Expect A Collaboration

While Allu Arjun is already busy shooting Atlee's Raaka, another exciting project appears to be in talks. The actor has met Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph again in Mumbai, reigniting speculation that the duo could be collaborating on Allu Arjun's 24th film.

The latest hint came after screenwriter Arun Anirudhan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram story, featuring Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph. While they have not yet announced anything officially, Arun's cryptic caption added fuel to the chatter surrounding the possible collaboration. “Iykyk,” he wrote in the caption, an abbreviation for “If you know, you know.”

Despite the rising speculation, neither Allu Arjun nor Basil Joseph has confirmed anything about their collaboration. The title, genre, cast, production, and shooting schedule also remain under wraps.

Arun Anirudhan had previously spoken about the proposed film during an interaction with Club FM 94.3. He revealed that he and Paulson Skaria had been working on the screenplay for Basil Joseph's next directorial venture.

The project was reportedly planned on a large scale but did not eventually go on the floors. “Paulson (Skaria) and I were writing the screenplay for Basil's next directorial. Unfortunately, it did not go on the floors. It was supposed to be a massive film… Shaktimaan. I do not know whether it will happen or not; it is quite complicated,” he revealed at that time.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has major projects lined up for the coming years. The actor is currently shooting for Raaka, directed by Atlee. The project marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

The film is expected to be a high-profile pan-Indian release. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur in other prominent roles. Following Raaka, the actor is all set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23. Further details about the film, including the title, still remain under wraps.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Wait Outside The House Of The Girl You Like' Remark Sparks Backlash