"What Looks Evil May Not Always Be Evil": Akshay Kumar's Birthday Message Comes With A <i>Haiwaan</i> Twist

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 59th birthday today, September 9. On the special occasion, the actor gave fans a glimpse of his upcoming film Haiwaan. Akshay shared a video on X featuring glimpses from the Priyadarshan directorial. He accompanied it with a detailed note about what the film has taught him. Haiwaan, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is set to arrive in cinemas on September 11.

The video gives a glimpse of Akshay and Saif in their characters. The two actors are seen sharing the frame with a school-going girl.

Along with the video, Akshay reflected on the idea at the heart of Haiwaan. In his birthday note, the actor spoke about how appearances can sometimes be misleading and how people and situations may not always be what they seem.

He wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought…What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that's what HAIWAAN taught me.”

Akshay also used the occasion to thank his fans for standing by him throughout his career. He teased that Haiwaan will show audiences a side of him that they have not seen before.

“Thank you for all the love you've given me over the years. This Friday, I'm giving you a side of me you haven't seen before. See you in cinemas. Love & Prayers, Akshay,” Akshay concluded.

Haiwaan also marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif on the big screen after more than a decade. The actors were last seen together in Tashan, which was released in 2008.

The film also brings Akshay back with director Priyadarshan. The actor-director duo has worked together on several popular films over the years. Their collaborations include Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha and Bhooth Bangla.

Apart from Akshay and Saif, the cast of Haiwaan includes Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi and Jisshu Sengupta.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

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