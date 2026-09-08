Suriya And Mamitha Baiju-Led <i>Vishwanath And Sons</i> To Stream On Netflix From This Date

Suriya's latest outing Vishwanath and Sons has achieved a major milestone at the global box office. The film is now set to stream on Netflix from 11 September.

Released in theatres on 14 August 2026, the film recorded a stellar ₹31.50 crore globally on its opening day. It has since crossed ₹260 crore at the box office after a 25-day theatrical run.

Vishwanath And Sons is Suriya's second film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark this year. Retro, which starred him alongside Pooja Hegde, was also a massive success at the ticket window.

Earlier, director Venky Atluri spoke about the extensive effort that went into developing the script of Vishwanath And Sons. The filmmaker also spoke about how the film's climax was eventually reworked.

In an interview with Gulte, Venky Atluri said, "There were few scenes in Vishwanath & Sons for which I had to rewrite it 11 to 12 times. On an average, every scene would have six to seven drafts. The climax was also different...we were going for a happy climax where the hero and heroine hug, kiss and live happily ever after, but for some reason, Suriya and everyone else didn't want me to go for it."

He added, "Suriya had a very simple point. He told me, 'You are coming from Lucky Baskhar and I am coming from Karuppu which is an out-and-out commercial film so when we are coming with a family film, there should be something different'."

Vishwanath & Sons also features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Rajiv Menon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sre, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat and George Maryan in key roles. The film released in theatres on August 14.

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