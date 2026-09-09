At 59, Akshay Kumar continues to be one of Bollywood's most recognisable fitness enthusiasts. But his fitness journey is not a story of suddenly discovering the gym, counting every calorie or chasing six-pack abs. It goes back decades to martial arts, disciplined routines and a philosophy built around staying active for the long term. In fact, Akshay revealed to the media that he had already been working out for 32 years. Even then, he said he had never relied on shortcuts to build his physique and wanted to develop a strong, healthy body that could last. For Akshay Kumar, that philosophy remains remarkably similar over the years. Akshay was reported to wake up around 4 am, prioritise exercise and sleep, eat simple food, and rely heavily on functional movements rather than conventional bodybuilding. So, as Akshay Kumar turns 59, here are seven fitness lessons that can be taken from his decades-long approach to health and fitness.

1. Think beyond six-pack abs

One of the most important lessons from Akshay's fitness journey is that looking fit and being fit are not necessarily the same thing. In 2014, after 32 years of working out, Akshay spoke to the media about not having more than four to six visible abs. He attributed this partly to his refusal to take shortcuts and said his goal was to build a strong and healthy body for the long term. That is an important distinction in an era when fitness is often reduced to body transformations, visible abs and muscular physiques.

2. You don't have to depend entirely on the gym

Akshay Kumar's fitness routine has never been limited to machines and conventional weight training. Over the years, he has incorporated martial arts, swimming, cycling, basketball, kickboxing, trekking, stair climbing and bodyweight exercises into his routine. More recent reports have highlighted exercises such as pull-ups, push-ups, squats, rope climbing and hanging exercises. At 58, he was also reported to maintain his fitness without regularly relying on a traditional gym or weight-lifting routine. For most people, the lesson isn't that weights are unnecessary. Resistance training is an important part of maintaining muscle and strength. Instead, Akshay's routine demonstrates that exercise can take many forms. If you don't enjoy the treadmill or traditional gym workouts, swimming, cycling, dancing, sports, hiking or bodyweight exercises can also help you stay physically active.

3. Train for movement, not just muscles

Akshay's background in martial arts appears to have influenced his approach to fitness throughout his career. During his stay in Bangkok, he learnt karate and later trained in Muay Thai, and martial arts have remained an important part of his physical training. His workouts have also included activities such as kickboxing, swimming, parkour and yoga.This is essentially the idea behind functional fitness training for the body to perform movements rather than isolating individual muscles simply for appearance. Functional exercises can challenge strength, balance, coordination, mobility and endurance at the same time.

For someone who wants to remain physically capable with age, this can be particularly valuable. Fitness isn't only about how much you can lift; it is also about how well you can move.

4. Consistency matters more than quick transformations

Akshay's biggest fitness lesson may simply be consistency. When he spoke about having worked out for 32 years in 2014, he was highlighting something that is easy to overlook: lasting fitness is built over years, not weeks. Today, social media is filled with promises of rapid weight loss and dramatic body transformations. But sustainable changes in body composition, strength and cardiovascular fitness generally require regular physical activity and lifestyle habits maintained over time. Akshay's journey is a useful reminder that there is no need to completely overhaul your lifestyle overnight. Starting with realistic habits and maintaining them consistently may be more useful than following an extreme workout or diet for a few weeks.

5. Don't underestimate sleep and recovery

Exercise gets most of the attention when celebrities talk about fitness, but Akshay has repeatedly emphasised the importance of sleep and maintaining a structured daily routine. In a 2025 interview with a digital media platform, he explained his approach to dividing his day, saying that he aims for eight hours of sleep and an eight-hour workday while making time for exercise and family. Recent reports have also highlighted his early-to-bed, early-to-rise routine, with his day beginning in the early morning and bedtime occurring relatively early. The broader lesson is important: recovery is part of fitness. Regular exercise places stress on the body, while adequate sleep supports physical recovery, energy and overall health. Simply exercising more while consistently sleeping too little is unlikely to be a sustainable fitness strategy.

6. Keep your diet simple

Akshay Kumar's approach to food has also generally centred on simplicity rather than complicated diet trends. Emphasizing the importance of gut health, In a book launch Akshay once said, "I think diseases will not come near you. This is what I always follow. So, it is important to eat at 6:30 pm because you have enough time to digest your food. By the time you are about to sleep, around 9, 9:30 or 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest. It is a very simple thing," he said, according to IANS. His dietary habits have changed at different points, so it would be inaccurate to suggest that he has followed exactly the same diet throughout his career. However, the broader principle remains fairly consistent: eat sensibly rather than making fitness unnecessarily complicated.

For the average person, a balanced diet containing adequate protein, vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats can form the foundation of good nutrition. There is usually no need to depend on an endless list of "fitness foods" or expensive products.

7. Avoid shortcuts and focus on long-term health

Perhaps the most relevant lesson from Akshay at 59 is his emphasis on natural, sustainable fitness. His views on shortcuts have remained consistent for years. In 2014, he spoke about avoiding artificial or harmful ways of rapidly building muscle. More recently, he has warned against comparing yourself with highly edited images of celebrities and using steroids or other shortcuts to recreate a particular physique. He has instead spoken about exercise, yoga, healthy food, sleep and meditation as components of real fitness.

This message is particularly relevant today, when social media can create unrealistic expectations about how quickly the body should change. Akshay Kumar's fitness journey is impressive not simply because he remains lean and active at 59, but because fitness has remained a long-term part of his lifestyle. From martial arts in his younger years to swimming, cycling, yoga, functional training and bodyweight exercises later in life, his approach has continued to revolve around movement. His emphasis on sleep, simple food and avoiding shortcuts adds another dimension to that philosophy. The biggest lesson may therefore be simple: don't look for a fitness routine that transforms you in 30 days. Build habits that you can continue for the next 30 years.

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