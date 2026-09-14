Heart disease does not always announce itself. A person can feel completely healthy while cholesterol-containing plaque slowly builds up inside the arteries supplying the heart. By the time symptoms appear, the underlying disease may already have progressed. This is one reason doctors sometimes use a heart calcium scan to assess cardiovascular risk before a person develops obvious problems. Also known as a coronary artery calcium (CAC) scan, the test can detect calcium deposits in the coronary arteries. These deposits are generally associated with atherosclerotic plaque and can provide an estimate of the amount of calcified plaque present in the heart arteries. But there is an important catch: not everyone needs a heart calcium scan. According to Dr Vishal Rastogi, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Okhla, the test is most useful when a person's overall risk of heart disease is uncertain and the result could help guide decisions about preventive treatment.

What Is A Heart Calcium Scan?

A heart calcium scan is a specialised CT scan that looks for calcium deposits in the coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart muscle. Calcium in these arteries is usually a marker of underlying cholesterol plaque. The scan produces a number called the coronary artery calcium score. In simple terms, a higher score generally indicates a greater burden of calcified coronary artery disease and is associated with a higher future risk of cardiovascular events such as a heart attack. However, the score should not be interpreted in isolation. Doctors consider it alongside factors such as age, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, smoking status and family history.

Who May Benefit From A Calcium Scan?

A CAC scan can be particularly useful for people whose cardiovascular risk falls into an uncertain or intermediate range. For example, someone in their 40s, 50s or 60s may have mildly elevated cholesterol, borderline high blood pressure or a strong family history of premature heart disease, but may otherwise feel completely healthy. In such cases, the question may be whether the person's risk is high enough to warrant more aggressive preventive treatment. This is where a calcium score can sometimes provide additional information. "A calcium scan is most useful when we are unsure whether a person's heart risk is high enough to require more aggressive prevention," said Dr Rastogi. The result can help a doctor and patient have a more informed discussion about managing cholesterol and other cardiovascular risk factors.

What Does A Calcium Score Of Zero Mean?

A score of zero is generally reassuring because it means that no detectable coronary artery calcium was found on the scan. However, it should not be interpreted as a guarantee that a person cannot develop heart disease. A calcium score of zero does not completely rule out early or non-calcified plaque, which does not show up as calcium on the scan. It also does not provide lifelong protection. The significance of a zero score therefore depends on the individual's age, risk factors and overall clinical picture.

What Does A High Calcium Score Mean?

A high calcium score indicates a greater amount of calcified plaque in the coronary arteries and generally points to a higher cardiovascular risk. It does not mean that a heart attack is about to happen. Instead, it serves as an important signal that existing risk factors need careful attention. Depending on the overall situation, a doctor may recommend more intensive management of cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and other cardiovascular risk factors. The purpose of the test is therefore not simply to produce a number. It is to help determine what that number means for the person's long-term heart health and whether preventive measures need to be intensified.

Who Usually Does Not Need A Calcium Scan?

A CAC scan is not a routine screening test for every healthy adult. It is generally not needed in very young people who have a low risk of cardiovascular disease. Similarly, people who already have established coronary artery disease may not need the test because their heart disease is already known. The same applies to people with a previous heart attack or those who have undergone procedures such as angioplasty or bypass surgery, where the presence of coronary artery disease is already established. In these situations, the calcium score is unlikely to provide the same decision-making value as it does in someone whose cardiovascular risk is uncertain.

Can A Calcium Scan Diagnose A Heart Attack?

A CAC scan should not be used as a substitute for medical evaluation when someone has symptoms suggestive of a heart problem. People experiencing chest pain or pressure, breathlessness, unexplained sweating, fainting or other concerning symptoms should seek appropriate medical assessment rather than waiting for or arranging a calcium scan. A calcium scan is primarily a risk-assessment tool for people who are generally asymptomatic, not an emergency test for suspected heart attack.

What Happens During The Test?

"One advantage of a CAC scan is that it is relatively quick and straightforward. It uses CT imaging to take pictures of the heart and identify calcium deposits in the coronary arteries. The test does not generally require an injection or contrast dye. It is also painless and involves a relatively small amount of radiation. However, even a low-radiation test should not be performed unnecessarily. The potential benefit of obtaining the information should outweigh the exposure involved," says Dr Rastogi.

Don't Let One Test Replace The Bigger Picture

Heart disease risk cannot be understood from a calcium score alone. Before considering a CAC scan, people should know their basic cardiovascular risk factors, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, smoking status and family history. These factors often provide enough information for doctors to recommend appropriate lifestyle changes and preventive treatment. A calcium scan becomes more useful when there is genuine uncertainty about the person's risk and the result could change the approach to prevention. "Do not chase every test. Choose the right test for the right person," Dr Rastogi said.

Should You Ask Your Doctor For A Heart Calcium Scan?

"If you are a healthy adult with some cardiovascular risk factors but are unsure about your actual risk, it may be reasonable to discuss whether a CAC scan could add useful information. The decision should be individualised rather than based simply on age, cholesterol levels or fear of heart disease. For someone with established coronary artery disease, the test may add little because the disease is already known. For someone very young and at low risk, it may also be unnecessary. The greatest value is often in the middle: people who have some risk factors but for whom the next step in prevention is not clear. A heart calcium scan can offer a useful glimpse into the burden of calcified plaque in the coronary arteries and may help doctors refine cardiovascular risk assessment in selected people," Dr Rastogi says.

But it is not a test everyone needs. A score of zero is reassuring but does not guarantee lifelong protection or rule out non-calcified plaque. A high score does not mean that a heart attack is imminent, but it can signal the need for more careful management of cardiovascular risk factors. As Dr Rastogi emphasises, the starting point should be the basics: know your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, smoking status and family history. If your overall heart risk remains uncertain after considering these factors, that may be the right time to ask your doctor whether a calcium score could help.

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