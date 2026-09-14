Nail polish is a staple on every woman's dressing table. While it enhances the appearance of nails, not all formulas are safe for your health. Numerous videos on social media claim that nail polish can be carcinogenic. However, nail polish itself is not classified as carcinogenic, but some formulations may contain harmful chemicals that could pose health risks with prolonged exposure. It is essential to choose nail products wisely to minimise any potential harm. Dr. Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist at Artemis Hospital, highlights this concern by stating, "Traditional nail polishes used to contain harmful ingredients that are known to raise cancer risk."

Are nail polishes carcinogenic?

In an Instagram video, Dr. Vishwani mentions that chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and DPP present in traditional nail polishes are extremely harmful. WHO has classified formaldehyde as a Group 1 human carcinogen. However, "someone who does not apply nail polish daily is at a lower risk. On the other hand, salon workers inhale formaldehyde on daily basis which increases the risk of nasopharyngeal cancer."

Harmful ingredient list:

Formaldehyde

Toluene

Dibutyl Phthalate

Formaldehyde Resin

Camphor

Xylene

Triphenyl Phosphate

About gel manicures

"A study in 2023 highlighted that when you put your hand inside the UV lamp, the risk of skin cancer increases because it mutates the DNA. But this is only a lab-proven study. There is no human evidence yet and research is still going on," she said.

What should you do?

Should you stop applying nail polish? "No," Dr. Vishwani said.

Check the labels

"You must check the ingredient list and ensure that the nail paint is formaldehyde, toluene and DPP free. While getting your gel nails done, apply sunscreen. Whenever you go to a salon, do not hesitate to check the ingredient list," the expert advised.

How to choose the safe one

1. Look for '5-Free' or '10-Free' Formulas

These are polishes that do not contain phthalates, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, and camphor. '10-Free' formulas exclude even more harmful substances.

2. Check for non-toxic labels

Brands are sometimes ambiguous, so read the back of the label. Ensure none of the chemical names listed above appear in the fine print.

3. Consider natural brands

Some brands focus on using more natural ingredients in their formulations, which can be safer for your health and the environment.

4. Test for allergies

If you have sensitive skin or known allergies, consider doing a patch test before applying nail polish entirely to avoid any potential reactions.

5. Give your nails a break

Constantly wearing nail polish blocks the nail plate. Take a one-week break between manicures to prevent brittleness, yellowing, and deep chemical penetration.

By keeping these tips in mind, you can choose a nail polish that not only looks good but is also safer for your nails and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.