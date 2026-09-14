Fat loss is a common goal for both men and women. However, fat loss can be more challenging for women than for men due to several physiological and hormonal factors. For instance, men typically have higher muscle mass, which contributes to a faster metabolism, allowing them to shed fat more easily. Conversely, women may encounter hurdles related to hormonal fluctuations, particularly during menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, which can affect their weight loss efforts. As a result, a diet that works for men might not help women get the desired results. In an Instagram post, fitness trainer and nutritionist Dina Fahim explained why fat loss is harder for women.

Why fat loss is harder for women

"When a man cuts carbs, he loses fat, and when a woman cuts carbs, her body fights back. Studies show that on the exact same diet, men lose around 16% more weight than women," she said in the video.

"When he cuts, his testosterone uses stored fat as energy. So, he loses weight. When a woman cuts, your body reads it as starving and thinks she is in danger. So, it holds fat, burns your muscles and slows metabolism. As a result, even after doing everything right, women end up softer, not smaller. It was never your effort. It was a method built for men," she explained.

1. Lower muscle mass

Women naturally possess less muscle mass than men, which lowers the resting metabolic rate and means fewer calories are burned throughout the day.

2. Hormonal profile

Women have significantly lower levels of testosterone, which aids in building muscle and burning fat, and higher levels of estrogen and progesterone, which influence fat storage.

3. Stubborn fat distribution

Women tend to store fat in the hips, thighs, and lower abdomen driven by estrogen, which is biologically more resistant to breakdown than the central belly fat seen in men.

4. Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal shifts during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can trigger intense food cravings, water retention, and fatigue.

5. Stress and cravings

Stress elevates cortisol, and research shows women are more prone to emotional eating and cravings for sugary, high-carbohydrate foods during high-stress periods.

Effective fat loss tips for women

"What works for women: Eat carbs, protein and fats in every single meal in the right portion. Put you boy in a moderate calorie deficit and not extreme ones," the fitness expert advised.

Incorporate strength training

Incorporate weight lifting or resistance training into your exercise routine. Building muscle helps increase metabolic rate and promotes fat loss, as muscle burns more calories than fat even at rest.

Prioritise protein

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, including plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. However, it is essential to focus on adequate lean protein intake as it helps preserve muscle mass, supports recovery, and improves satiety while in a calorie deficit.

Maintain a moderate calorie deficit

Avoid crash diets or extreme starvation, which can crash your metabolism; instead, aim for a small, sustainable reduction in daily energy intake.

Manage stress and sleep

Ensure you get enough quality sleep, as lack of sleep can hinder weight loss. Additionally, find ways to manage stress through mindfulness practices or leisure activities, as high stress can lead to emotional eating.

Set realistic goals

Focus on small, attainable goals rather than drastic weight loss. This approach helps maintain motivation and allows for sustainable changes over time.

By understanding the unique challenges women face and implementing these effective strategies, fat loss can become a more achievable and rewarding journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.