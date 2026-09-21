If a parent or close relative has Alzheimer's disease, it is natural to wonder: Could I develop it too? Is Alzheimer's written into my DNA? The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no. Alzheimer's disease has a strong genetic component, but for most people, genes are only one part of the risk equation. Age, cardiovascular health, lifestyle, environmental exposures and other biological factors also influence whether the disease develops.

"Alzheimer's disease is often described as a condition that runs in families, but genetics is only one part of the picture," says Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director and Head, ShardaCare - Healthcity. "Having a parent, sibling or close relative with Alzheimer's can increase a person's risk, but it does not necessarily mean they will develop the disease."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and accounts for an estimated 60-70% of dementia cases. While dementia becomes more common with age, it is not an inevitable consequence of ageing.

Alzheimer's and genetics: What is the connection?

Researchers have identified several genes that influence Alzheimer's risk. However, it is important to distinguish between risk genes, which increase susceptibility, and deterministic genes, where inheriting a pathogenic variant can directly cause a rare form of the disease.

For the more common, late-onset form of Alzheimer's, the best-known genetic factor is the APOE gene, particularly the APOE e4 variant.

"Carrying one copy of APOE e4 increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's, while carrying two copies increases it further," Dr Singh explains. "However, APOE e4 is a risk factor, not a diagnosis."

The Alzheimer's Association notes that APOE e4 is the strongest common genetic risk factor identified for late-onset Alzheimer's, but its effect varies between populations. Around 40-65% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's are estimated to carry an APOE e4 gene, but carrying the variant does not mean that a person will necessarily develop the disease.

In other words, APOE e4 is neither a diagnosis nor a genetic certainty. Some people who carry it never develop Alzheimer's, while many people with Alzheimer's do not carry APOE e4.

What about Alzheimer's that runs strongly in families?

A much rarer form is autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, sometimes called familial Alzheimer's disease. It is associated with pathogenic variants in genes including APP, PSEN1 and PSEN2.

These mutations can have a much stronger effect than common risk variants and may cause symptoms at a considerably younger age. The Alzheimer's Association estimates that mutations in these three genes account for 1% or less of all Alzheimer's dementia cases.

"Families with several members developing Alzheimer's at unusually young ages may benefit from genetic counselling and specialist evaluation," Dr Singh says.

Importantly, not everyone who develops Alzheimer's at a young age has a genetic mutation. Most younger-onset Alzheimer's cases are not caused by one of the known deterministic mutations.

A pattern of multiple close relatives developing dementia or Alzheimer's at unusually young ages is therefore more significant than simply having one older relative who developed the disease.

Does having a family history mean you will develop Alzheimer's?

No. A family history can increase risk, particularly when a first-degree relative such as a parent or sibling has had Alzheimer's. But family history can reflect both inherited genes and shared environmental, behavioural and cardiovascular risk factors.

This is why genetic risk should not be confused with genetic certainty.

"Most cases of Alzheimer's are influenced by a combination of genetic susceptibility, age, lifestyle, cardiovascular health and other environmental factors," Dr Singh says.

Age remains the strongest known risk factor. At the same time, several potentially modifiable factors are associated with dementia risk, including high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, physical inactivity, unhealthy alcohol use, social isolation, hearing loss and air pollution.

Should you get tested for the Alzheimer's gene?

Not necessarily. Genetic testing for Alzheimer's is not recommended as a routine screening test for everyone. In particular, an APOE result can be difficult to interpret because it changes probability rather than providing a definitive prediction.

"Testing for APOE status, in particular, should not be treated as a routine screening test for everyone because the result can create anxiety and may be difficult to interpret without appropriate counselling," Dr Singh says.

The Alzheimer's Association says routine APOE testing is not generally recommended simply to determine whether an asymptomatic person will develop Alzheimer's.

There is, however, an evolving clinical role for APOE testing. For people with symptomatic Alzheimer's who are being considered for certain amyloid-lowering treatments, APOE status may help clinicians assess the risk of treatment-related complications. Recent clinical literature recommends that such testing should occur within a broader clinical and counselling process rather than being treated as a standalone prediction of future disease.

Testing for pathogenic APP, PSEN1 or PSEN2 variants is a different matter. It may be considered when there is a compelling pattern of early-onset Alzheimer's across generations, particularly after genetic counselling. Professional guidance stresses the importance of pre-test counselling and informed decision-making before Alzheimer's genetic testing.

What can you do if Alzheimer's runs in your family?

A family history is best viewed as a reason to be proactive rather than fearful. "People with a strong family history or unusually early cases in their family should discuss their individual risk with a neurologist, geriatrician or genetic counsellor," Dr Singh says.

That conversation can include the age at which relatives developed symptoms, the number of affected family members, other health conditions and potential cardiovascular and lifestyle risk factors.

There are also practical steps that support healthy ageing. The WHO's updated 2026 guidelines recommend physical activity, stopping tobacco use, reducing harmful alcohol use, maintaining a healthy diet, managing blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, staying socially and cognitively engaged, addressing hearing loss and reducing exposure to air pollution as part of dementia risk reduction. The WHO estimates that up to 45% of dementia risk may be attributable to potentially modifiable factors.

These measures cannot guarantee that someone with a genetic predisposition will avoid Alzheimer's. They are better understood as ways of supporting overall brain and cardiovascular health and potentially reducing modifiable risk.

Your DNA can influence your susceptibility to Alzheimer's, but for most people it does not provide a simple prediction of the future. Common variants such as APOE e4 can raise risk without making the disease inevitable, while rare mutations in APP, PSEN1 and PSEN2 can cause a small proportion of strongly inherited, early-onset cases.

The bigger picture matters. Age, family history, cardiovascular health, lifestyle and environmental factors all contribute to dementia risk.

As Dr Singh puts it, "The goal is not simply to find out what is in your DNA, but to understand the complete risk profile and identify steps that may help protect cognitive health."

For someone with a significant family history, the most useful first step may therefore be a conversation with an appropriate medical specialist or genetic counsellor, not an isolated genetic test.

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