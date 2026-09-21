Actor Konkona Sen Sharma is recovering after being hospitalised with dengue fever. The actor recently shared an update on her Instagram Stories, saying she was feeling better while also urging people to be cautious about the mosquito-borne infection. "Guys, watch out for dengue. Was in the hospital but better now," Konkona wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a picture. She later shared pictures from the promotions of Lust Stories 3 on Sunday. According to reports, the actor has been spending time reading while recovering in hospital. While dengue fever may start to feel better once the temperature comes down, recovery does not necessarily mean that the body has completely returned to normal. Fatigue, weakness, body ache, dizziness and reduced appetite can continue for days or even weeks after the acute illness. So, what does dengue recovery actually look like, and what should patients keep in mind after being discharged from hospital?

Dengue Recovery Can Take Time

Dengue infection typically progresses through different phases. The period when the fever comes down can be particularly important because some patients may enter the critical phase around this time. Even after the critical phase has passed, the body may need additional time to regain strength and for blood counts to return towards normal. "Patients may continue to experience weakness, fatigue, body ache, reduced appetite and dizziness even after the fever settles. Feeling better does not always mean that the recovery process is complete," said Dr Pallav Mishra, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity. A person may therefore feel considerably better while still requiring medical monitoring, particularly if their blood counts have not yet recovered fully.

Why Hydration Is Important During Dengue Recovery

Maintaining adequate fluid intake is one of the most important aspects of dengue recovery. Dengue can cause significant fluid loss, particularly when a person has had prolonged fever, vomiting or has been unable to eat and drink adequately. Patients may be advised to consume fluids such as water, oral rehydration solutions, soups and other appropriate liquids, depending on their individual condition. However, fluid intake should be guided by medical advice in people who have been told to restrict fluids because of another health condition.

As appetite returns, light and nutritious meals can also help support recovery. Including adequate protein in the diet may help the body rebuild strength after an infection.

Weakness After Dengue Is Common

One of the reasons people may feel concerned after recovering from dengue is that fatigue can persist even after the fever disappears. The body has been dealing with an infection, fever and, in some cases, reduced food and fluid intake. As a result, returning to normal energy levels may take time. Patients should not assume that they are ready to resume their usual routine simply because their temperature has returned to normal. Rest remains an important part of recovery, particularly during the initial period after the acute illness.

Avoid Gym And Strenuous Exercise During Recovery

People recovering from dengue should avoid strenuous physical activity until they have recovered adequately and their doctor confirms that it is safe to resume exercise. This includes gym workouts, heavy lifting and other physically demanding activities. Returning to intense exercise too quickly can worsen fatigue and may make the recovery period more difficult.

Instead, activity should be increased gradually as strength and energy return, based on medical advice and the person's overall condition.

Watch Out For Warning Signs

Dengue recovery also requires patients and caregivers to remain alert to warning signs, particularly around the time the fever begins to fall. Symptoms that require urgent medical attention include persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stools, excessive drowsiness and breathing difficulty. Cold or clammy skin and significantly reduced urine output can also indicate that the patient needs immediate medical assessment. A sudden deterioration after the fever has settled should not be dismissed as part of normal recovery.

Platelet Count Is Not The Only Indicator Of Recovery

Platelet counts often receive significant attention during dengue infection, but they should not be considered in isolation. A patient's overall clinical condition is important when doctors assess whether they are recovering safely. Doctors may consider blood counts, hydration status, symptoms and other clinical parameters while deciding whether continued monitoring or treatment is required. A falling or low platelet count does not automatically determine the severity of dengue, just as a rising platelet count alone does not necessarily mean that a person has completely recovered.

This is why patients should follow the monitoring and follow-up schedule recommended by their doctor rather than relying on a single blood test.

When Can You Return To Your Normal Routine?

The timeline for recovery can vary from person to person. Someone may regain appetite and energy relatively quickly, while another person may continue experiencing weakness or fatigue for several days or weeks. The return to normal activities should therefore be gradual. Adequate rest, fluids, nutritious food and medical follow-up can help support the recovery process. Patients should also avoid pushing themselves simply because they have started feeling better. Konkona Sen Sharma's update after her hospitalisation for dengue highlights an important point about the infection: recovery does not necessarily end when the fever does.

Weakness, fatigue, body ache, dizziness and reduced appetite may continue during the recovery period. Adequate hydration, nutritious food, sufficient rest and a gradual return to physical activity can support recovery. Patients should also remain alert for warning signs such as persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, breathing difficulty, excessive drowsiness, cold or clammy skin and reduced urine output. Most importantly, dengue recovery should be monitored based on the patient's overall condition and not just their platelet count. Medical follow-up remains important until the doctor confirms that recovery is progressing safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.