Food cravings can show up at the most unexpected times. You may suddenly want a cookie in the evening, chips after a tiring day or even crave something unusual. While these urges are normal, they can sometimes make us wonder why we want a particular food so badly.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says cravings can offer clues about what may be happening in the body or mind. Cravings can be linked to daily habits, emotions, hormones or changes in the body, and they do not always mean that you are missing a certain nutrient.

In a recent Instagram post, the nutritionist explained what some common cravings can be connected to. Understanding them can help you look at your eating habits more carefully and make better food choices.

Nmami Agarwal explained that if you suddenly want something sweet, it can happen after a meal that caused your blood sugar to rise and fall quickly. She suggests choosing a meal with protein and fibre to keep blood sugar steady.

A strong craving for salty foods may happen when the body loses fluids and electrolytes, such as after heavy sweating during exercise or in hot weather. In such cases, drinks like coconut water or chaas can help replace fluids and electrolytes. She also pointed out that cravings for ice, chalk or mud should not be ignored.

Such cravings can be linked to pica disorder, a condition in which people feel like eating non food items. Paying attention to repeated cravings and speaking with a healthcare professional when needed can help find the right reason.

According to Medical News Today, if you want to manage unwanted food cravings, a few simple habits may help. Managing stress is important because stress can make people reach for comfort foods more often. Staying well hydrated can also help, as thirst can sometimes feel similar to hunger.

Getting enough sleep is another useful step because poor sleep can affect hormones linked to hunger and eating. Including enough protein in your meals may help you feel full for longer and control your appetite. Even chewing gum may help some to deal with sweet or salty snack cravings by keeping the mouth busy.

Changing your usual routine can also make a difference. For example, taking a different route home or going for a short walk can break the habit of buying fast food. Most importantly, try not to stay hungry for long periods.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.