Is 10,000 really the magic number when it comes to daily walking? For years, fitness trackers, smartphones and health apps have encouraged people to chase the 10,000-step goal, often making it feel like a daily test of whether we have been active enough. But while walking regularly is undoubtedly good for health, experts say that focusing too heavily on a step count could make us overlook something equally important: how we move. A person may comfortably complete 10,000 steps every day, but if those steps are accompanied by poor posture, an abnormal walking pattern, unsuitable footwear or persistent joint pain, the number alone does not necessarily tell the whole story. From an orthopaedic perspective, movement quality, strength, mobility and individual physical needs all matter when deciding how much activity is appropriate.

Where Did The 10,000-Step Goal Come From?

The 10,000-step target has become synonymous with an active lifestyle, but it is not a universal medical requirement for everyone. The number has largely become popular through fitness culture and activity trackers rather than because every person's body requires exactly 10,000 steps for good health.

Walking is still an excellent form of physical activity. It can help improve cardiovascular fitness, support weight management, strengthen the lower body and reduce the amount of time spent sitting. However, treating 10,000 as a strict pass-or-fail target can make physical activity feel more complicated than it needs to be.

According to Dr. (Maj.) Mukesh Garg, Director - Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy and Sports Injury, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, the 10,000-step target should not be considered a universal benchmark for good health.

"The idea that everyone needs to walk 10,000 steps a day has become deeply ingrained in the way we think about fitness. While walking is undoubtedly one of the simplest and most effective forms of physical activity, the 10,000-step target should not be seen as a universal benchmark for good health," he says.

Why Movement Quality Matters

Imagine two people walking the same number of steps every day. One walks comfortably with good posture, appropriate footwear and a normal gait. The other has knee pain, poor posture and an altered walking pattern but continues walking because they are determined to complete their daily target. Their step counts may look identical on a fitness tracker, but the physical demands placed on their bodies can be very different. Poor movement mechanics can affect how forces are distributed across the body. Repeatedly walking with an abnormal gait or compensating for pain may place additional stress on structures around the knees, hips, ankles and lower back.

"Someone may achieve 10,000 steps a day, but if they are walking with poor posture, joint pain, an abnormal gait, or inappropriate footwear, they may be placing unnecessary stress on their knees, hips, ankles or lower back," Dr Garg explains. This is why a higher step count does not automatically mean better movement or better musculoskeletal health.

More Steps Are Not Always Better For Everyone

Another problem with a fixed daily target is that people do not start from the same physical baseline. A healthy young adult who is already active may tolerate a relatively high amount of walking. Someone who is sedentary, older, overweight, recovering from an injury or dealing with joint problems may need a very different approach. Age, fitness level, body weight, previous injuries and existing musculoskeletal conditions can all influence how much activity a person can comfortably perform. "For someone recovering from a knee injury or living with arthritis, chasing a fixed step count may not always be the right approach," says Dr Garg.

This does not mean people with joint conditions should stop moving. In fact, appropriate physical activity can be an important part of maintaining mobility and strength. The key is to choose activity according to individual capacity rather than forcing the body to meet an arbitrary number.

What Should You Focus On Instead?

Rather than treating the number on a fitness tracker as the ultimate measure of physical activity, experts recommend looking at the bigger picture. Regular movement throughout the day is important. This could include walking, taking short movement breaks during long periods of sitting, climbing stairs when appropriate, stretching, strength training and exercises that improve balance and mobility.

Strength training deserves particular attention because walking alone does not address every aspect of musculoskeletal fitness. Strong muscles help support and stabilise the joints and can contribute to better functional movement. A well-rounded routine can therefore include cardiovascular activity alongside resistance exercises, mobility work and balance exercises. The objective is not necessarily to replace walking with another form of exercise. Instead, walking can remain one part of a broader movement routine.

Don't Ignore Pain Just To Complete Your Steps

Fitness trackers can be useful because they encourage people to become more aware of how much they move. But they can also create a tendency to prioritise the number over the body's signals. For example, someone who has already developed knee pain may continue walking late at night simply because their tracker shows 8,500 steps instead of 10,000. That may turn a useful activity into an unnecessary source of strain. "Listening to the body is equally essential. Persistent pain should not be ignored simply to meet a daily step goal," Dr Garg says. Pain that repeatedly occurs during walking, changes in walking pattern, swelling or difficulty bearing weight should not simply be pushed through in pursuit of a fitness target. Depending on the symptoms and their severity, professional assessment may be appropriate.

Is Walking Still Worth Doing?

Absolutely. Moving away from the 10,000-step obsession does not mean walking is overrated. Walking remains one of the most accessible ways to increase daily physical activity. It requires little equipment, can be incorporated into everyday routines and can be adapted to different fitness levels. The important distinction is between walking regularly and believing that exactly 10,000 steps are necessary for everyone. For some people, gradually increasing their daily movement may be a realistic and useful goal. For others, particularly those dealing with injuries or chronic joint problems, a structured exercise programme may be more appropriate than simply accumulating steps.

The Goal Is To Move More And Move Better

Fitness has increasingly become quantified through numbers, steps, calories, minutes, heart rate and workout scores. These metrics can be useful, but they should support healthy behaviour rather than become the objective themselves. A step count cannot tell you whether you are moving with good mechanics, whether your muscles are strong enough, whether your joints are comfortable or whether your body is recovering adequately. As Dr Garg puts it, "The goal should not simply be to 'hit 10,000.' It should be to move regularly and move well."

Ultimately, there is no single step count that defines a healthy person. A better approach is to build regular movement into everyday life while gradually improving strength, mobility, balance and endurance. Most importantly, activity should be comfortable, sustainable and suited to the individual.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.