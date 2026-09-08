Fruits are among the easiest and most affordable ways to add essential nutrients to your diet while satisfying your appetite in the sweetest way possible. Packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals and polyphenols, they can be a healthy addition to your daily meals.

However, when and how you eat fruits can also make a difference.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recently shared an Instagram post explaining why she does not recommend starting the day with a bowl of fruits or even flavoured Greek yoghurt.

According to Deepsikha, eating fruits alone, especially on an empty stomach, may cause a quicker rise in blood sugar levels because of the natural sugars and make you crave for more carbs throughout the day.

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“Though the fruits may have just a little bit of fiber but it still has a lot of sugar which can give you a sugar spike,” she said.

The nutritionist suggested beginning the day with a source of healthy fats or a protein-rich option instead. “You can pair it with a cup of Greek yogurt or at least some fiber so this does not cause a sugar spike later,” she added.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Eating Fruits

1. Avoid Drinking Water Immediately After Eating Fruits

While most fruits contain water and are considered excellent for detoxification, drinking water right after consuming fruits can disrupt the digestive process, slow it down and potentially lead to acidity. Why? Excessive water in your body can cause nausea, headaches, and other associated troubles. Wait at least an hour before drinking water.

2. Choose Whole Fruit Over Fruit Juice

Fresh fruit juice is undoubtedly appealing, but juices remove most of the fibre which is essential for proper digestion. They also concentrate sugar which produces a larger post-meal glucose response and can add calories without filling you up.

Does this mean you should avoid juices completely? No. Maintain a healthy balance between consuming whole fruits and juices to preserve both health benefits and taste while avoiding nutrient loss.

3. Say No To Fruits At Night

While dinner should be light and nutritious, choosing fruits as an alternative may not be the best decision. Natural sugars in fruits can cause the release of hormones that enhance energy levels in the body, thus interrupting your sleep and compromising your overall health.

4. Eating Fruits As Dessert Post-Meal

Do you know how the time you eat the fruit impacts its glycaemic impact? Fruit eaten before a meal can help to reduce the rise in blood sugar caused by cereals and other carbohydrates. Eating fruits 20-30 minutes before a carb-heavy meal, on the other hand, increases satiety and reduces post-meal glucose surges.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.