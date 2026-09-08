Trying to train two muscle groups in every gym session but not sure how to divide your week? A well-planned workout split can help you train different muscle groups without unnecessarily exhausting the same muscles on consecutive days. The key is to balance training volume, recovery and exercise selection rather than simply packing as many exercises as possible into one session. According to a study published in the journal Einstein, two-muscle-group-per-day routine, often called an upper or lower or push/pull/legs split is backed by exercise science. Further, studies show that total weekly volume and intensity drive hypertrophy and strength, meaning splitting two specific muscle groups per session yields similar muscle gains compared to full-body routines, provided overall volume is equalised. However, beginners should focus first on learning proper form and building consistency before increasing training volume. Here is one way to structure a six-day weekly workout split, with one dedicated rest day.

Monday: Chest And Triceps

Start the week by training your chest and triceps together. Since the triceps are already involved in pressing movements, pairing these muscle groups can make the workout efficient. You can include exercises such as bench presses, incline dumbbell presses and cable or machine chest flyes for the chest. For triceps, options include cable pushdowns, overhead extensions and close-grip pressing movements. Avoid adding excessive exercises simply because both muscle groups are being trained. A few well-performed movements with appropriate resistance can be enough.

Tuesday: Back And Biceps

The second day can focus on your back and biceps. Pulling exercises such as lat pulldowns, pull-ups, seated rows and dumbbell or barbell rows can target different areas of the back. Biceps curls, hammer curls and incline curls can then be used to train the arms.

Because the biceps already assist during many back exercises, you may not need a very high volume of direct biceps work after your back training.

Wednesday: Legs And Calves

Dedicate the third day to the lower body. Squats, leg presses, lunges, Romanian deadlifts and leg curls can help train different muscles of the legs. Calf raises can be added towards the end of the session. Leg workouts can be physically demanding, so pay attention to recovery and avoid increasing the weight at the expense of technique.

Thursday: Shoulders And Abs

After three consecutive training days, shoulders and core can make for a comparatively manageable session. For shoulders, you can include overhead presses, lateral raises and rear-delt exercises. For the core, exercises such as planks, hanging knee raises, reverse crunches and cable crunches can be incorporated. Remember that your core is also involved in many compound exercises. You do not necessarily need to train your abs with a large number of exercises.

Friday: Chest And Back

You can revisit the upper body on Friday by combining chest and back. This pairing allows you to train opposing muscle groups in the same session. Bench presses or dumbbell presses can be paired with rows, while incline pressing movements can be combined with pulldowns. Since both chest and back are large muscle groups, keep an eye on your total workout volume. The goal is to stimulate the muscles effectively, not simply spend several hours in the gym.

Saturday: Arms And Shoulders

The final training day can focus on arms and shoulders. You can include biceps curls and hammer curls for the biceps, along with triceps pushdowns and overhead extensions. Lateral raises and rear-delt movements can be added for the shoulders. If your shoulders or elbows feel fatigued after the previous sessions, reduce the volume or intensity rather than forcing yourself through the workout.

Sunday: Rest And Recovery

Rest days are not wasted days. Muscles need time to recover after resistance training, and recovery is an important part of getting stronger. Use Sunday for rest, light walking or gentle mobility work if it feels comfortable. Sleep and adequate nutrition are also important during recovery. Consuming enough protein and overall calories according to your fitness goal can support muscle repair and adaptation.

How Many Exercises Should You Do?

Training two muscle groups in one session does not mean you need to perform 8-10 exercises. A practical session could include around 3-4 exercises for a major muscle group and 2-3 for a smaller one, depending on your training experience, total weekly volume and recovery capacity. Compound exercises can also train multiple muscles simultaneously, so exercise counting alone does not tell you how much work a muscle is receiving.

Don't Train Through Persistent Pain

Muscle fatigue and the temporary discomfort associated with challenging exercise are different from persistent or sharp pain. If you experience ongoing joint pain, significant swelling, unusual weakness or pain that changes your movement, stop the exercise and consider getting assessed by a qualified healthcare professional. Training harder is not always training better. Good technique and appropriate progression are more important than simply lifting heavier weights. A two-muscle-per-day split can be an effective way to organise strength training, particularly if you enjoy spending several days a week in the gym. A schedule such as chest-triceps, back-biceps, legs-calves, shoulders-abs, chest-back and arms-shoulders gives you a structured way to distribute your workouts across the week.

However, there is no single perfect split. Your training experience, goals, schedule, injury history and ability to recover should determine how you organise your workouts. The most important thing is to train consistently, progressively challenge your muscles and give your body enough time to recover.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.