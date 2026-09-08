Feeling heavy or bloated because you have not been able to poop properly is something many people experience. Constipation can sometimes be linked to a lack of fibre, fluids or physical activity.

While drinking enough water and eating fibre-rich foods are important for keeping your gut healthy, some drinks may also help support bowel movements.

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared five drinks that may help get your gut moving.

The first is black coffee or green tea. Both contain caffeine. Dr Sethi says caffeine can stimulate the gastrocolic reflex. This is a natural response that can make the colon more active and may create the urge to use the toilet. However, too much caffeine can also cause problems such as acidity, restlessness or dehydration in some people.

The second drink is a kefir and berry smoothie. Kefir is a fermented drink that contains probiotics. These may help support healthy digestion. Dr Sethi suggests adding one spoonful of psyllium, flax seeds or hemp seeds to the smoothie. These ingredients are rich in fibre and can help support regular bowel movements.

The third option is herbal tea. Drinking a warm beverage may help stimulate the digestive system. Some herbal teas also contain senna, which works as a laxative. However, senna should only be used for short-term relief. It should not be taken regularly without medical advice.

The fourth option is prune, pear or apple juice. These juices contain sorbitol, which may help with constipation. Dr Sethi recommends fresh fruit juice without added sugar. He also suggests taking a small amount rather than drinking a large quantity at once.

The fifth option is chia fresca, a drink made with chia seeds and water. Dr Sethi recommends mixing one spoonful of chia seeds with a glass of water, along with cucumber slices and mint. The mixture can be left to soak for around 10 to 15 minutes before drinking. A squeeze of lemon can be added at the end.

These drinks may help support digestion, but there is no single drink that will make everyone have a bowel movement. Staying hydrated, eating enough fibre and being physically active can also help support regular bowel movements. If constipation is persistent or severe, it is advisable to speak to a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.