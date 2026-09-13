Building bigger arms requires more than performing endless biceps curls. A well-rounded arm workout should target both the biceps and triceps, while also involving the forearms and supporting muscles. The biceps are located at the front of the upper arm and help with pulling movements and elbow flexion. The triceps sit at the back of the upper arm and play a major role in pushing movements and overall arm size. Training both muscle groups with proper form, progressive overload and adequate recovery can help improve strength, muscle growth and definition. Here are seven effective exercises to include in your next arm workout.

1. Barbell Biceps Curl

The barbell curl is a classic biceps exercise that allows you to lift relatively heavy weights while training both arms together. How to perform

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a barbell with an underhand grip.

Keep your elbows close to your torso.

Curl the bar towards your shoulders.

Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement.

Lower the bar slowly and under control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8-12 reps. Avoid swinging your back or using momentum to lift the bar. If you need to lean backwards to complete a repetition, the weight may be too heavy.

2. Incline Dumbbell Curl

Incline dumbbell curls place the biceps in a stretched position and can help improve muscle development through a longer range of motion. How to perform

Set an adjustable bench at a moderate incline.

Sit back with a dumbbell in each hand.

Allow your arms to hang towards the floor.

Keep your upper arms relatively still.

Curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders.

Lower the weights slowly.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-12 reps. Use a controlled movement and avoid allowing your shoulders to roll forward. A lighter weight is often more effective than using momentum.

3. Hammer Curl

Hammer curls train the biceps along with the brachialis and brachioradialis. These muscles contribute to arm thickness and forearm strength. How to perform

Stand upright with a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your palms facing each other.

Bend your elbows and curl the weights upwards.

Keep your elbows close to your body.

Slowly lower the dumbbells to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps. You can perform hammer curls with both arms together or alternate between the right and left arm.

4. Close-Grip Bench Press

The close-grip bench press is a compound exercise that primarily targets the triceps while also involving the chest and shoulders. How to perform

Lie on a flat bench.

Hold the barbell with your hands slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart.

Lower the bar towards your lower chest.

Keep your elbows relatively close to your body.

Press the bar upwards without bouncing it off your chest.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 6-10 reps.

Do not bring your hands excessively close together, as this may place unnecessary stress on the wrists. Choose a grip that feels stable and comfortable.

5. Cable Triceps Pushdown

The cable pushdown is one of the most useful exercises for isolating the triceps. It can be performed using a straight bar, rope or other cable attachment. How to perform

Attach a bar or rope to a high cable pulley.

Stand upright with your elbows close to your sides.

Push the attachment down until your arms are extended.

Squeeze your triceps at the bottom.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

Avoid leaning heavily over the cable or using your body weight to push the attachment down. Keep the movement controlled.

6. Overhead Triceps Extension

Overhead triceps extensions train the triceps while placing emphasis on the long head of the muscle. This can help improve upper-arm fullness. How to perform

Hold a dumbbell with both hands above your head.

Keep your elbows pointing forwards.

Slowly lower the dumbbell behind your head.

Extend your elbows to bring the weight back up.

Keep your upper arms as steady as possible.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

Use a manageable weight and avoid forcing the movement if you experience shoulder or elbow discomfort. A cable variation may feel more comfortable for some people.

7. Dips

Dips can work the triceps, chest and shoulders. Keeping the torso relatively upright generally places greater emphasis on the triceps. How to perform

Hold the parallel bars with your arms extended.

Keep your torso upright.

Bend your elbows and lower your body slowly.

Push through your palms to return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 6-12 reps. If bodyweight dips are too difficult, use an assisted dip machine. Avoid lowering yourself too far if the movement causes shoulder pain. You do not have to perform every exercise in every session. Beginners may start with four or five movements, while more experienced lifters can adjust the total volume according to their weekly training schedule.

Tips To Build Bigger Arms

Focus On Progressive Overload Gradually increase the weight, repetitions or quality of your sets over time. Progress should be steady rather than forced.

Train Close To Failure

Most working sets can finish with around one to three good repetitions left in reserve. You do not need to reach complete failure on every set.

Prioritise Good Form

Controlled repetitions keep tension on the target muscle and reduce the tendency to use momentum. The goal is not simply to move the heaviest possible weight.

Give Your Arms Time To Recover

Biceps and triceps also work during back, chest and shoulder workouts. Allow enough recovery between demanding sessions and avoid training the same muscles hard on consecutive days.

Eat Enough Protein

Muscle growth depends on resistance training, sufficient protein, adequate calories and proper recovery. A very aggressive calorie deficit can make muscle gain more difficult and may affect workout performance.

Do Not Ignore Compound Movements

Pull-ups, rows, presses and dips also train the arms. Combining compound and isolation exercises can create a more effective and balanced training programme. The best arm workout includes exercises that train both the biceps and triceps from different angles. Barbell curls, incline dumbbell curls, hammer curls, close-grip bench presses, triceps pushdowns, overhead extensions and dips can help improve arm strength and size when performed consistently. Focus on progressive overload, proper technique, adequate protein and recovery instead of chasing heavy weights at the expense of form. If you have an existing shoulder, wrist or elbow injury, choose pain-free variations and seek professional guidance before continuing with movements that aggravate the joint.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.