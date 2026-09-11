Protein deficiency is still widely associated with thinness. That association is misleading. A person can be overweight or obese, consume plenty of food and calories, and still have an inadequate protein intake.

This happens because calories and protein are two different nutritional measures. A diet can be high in calories and low in protein, particularly when a large share of the diet comes from refined grains, sugar, fried foods and other energy-dense foods. Weight gain can continue while protein intake remains inadequate.

A full plate can still lack protein

The issue is particularly relevant in India, where rice, roti and other cereal-based foods form the foundation of many meals. These foods have an important place in the diet, but the protein component can sometimes be modest.

Dal, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, chicken, soy, beans, nuts and seeds provide valuable protein, yet their portions and frequency vary considerably across diets. A person may eat three full meals a day, snack between meals and gradually gain weight while consuming less protein than required to maintain muscle mass.

This is one reason body weight alone gives an incomplete picture of nutritional health.

Muscle is the bigger concern

Protein has a fundamental role in maintaining muscle, repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and supporting immune function. The body needs a regular supply of amino acids to carry out these functions.

Muscle is particularly important because it is constantly being broken down and rebuilt. Adequate protein, combined with physical activity, supports this process.

The concern becomes greater with age. Muscle mass and strength naturally decline as people grow older, and the process can accelerate with physical inactivity, prolonged illness or inadequate nutrition. An older person carrying excess weight can therefore have a considerable amount of body fat alongside declining muscle mass.

The weighing scale may show a stable or increasing number while muscle strength is gradually falling.

That has practical consequences. Reduced muscle strength can affect mobility, balance and the ability to manage everyday activities. It can also make recovery from illness, injury or hospitalisation more demanding.

Also Read: Are You A Vegetarian? AIIMS-Trained Doctor Shares 5 Protein-Rich Foods That You Should Add To Your Diet

Protein belongs in the weight-management conversation

Weight management tends to focus heavily on calories. That is understandable, but the composition of those calories matters.

During weight loss, preserving muscle should be an important consideration. A diet that cuts calories sharply without adequate protein and appropriate physical activity can result in loss of lean tissue along with fat.

For someone trying to improve metabolic health, the goal should therefore extend beyond seeing a lower number on the scale. Maintaining muscle, strength and physical function deserves equal attention.

This is where protein becomes relevant to the wider conversation around obesity and healthy ageing.

The protein conversation has become too gym-centric

Protein is often discussed in the context of bodybuilding, protein shakes and athletic performance. That association has made the nutrient popular, but it has also made everyday protein needs easy to overlook.

Protein is required throughout life. Children need it for growth. Adults need it for tissue maintenance and repair. Older adults need it to help preserve muscle and physical function.

Requirements vary according to age, body size, activity levels and health status. Someone who exercises regularly will have different needs from someone who is sedentary. Requirements can also change during pregnancy, recovery from illness and periods of increased physical stress.

The answer is not automatically a protein supplement. Eggs, dairy, fish, poultry and meat provide high-quality protein, while dals, beans, chickpeas, soy, nuts and seeds can make substantial contributions to a plant-based diet.

What matters is the pattern of the day

Protein intake also needs attention across meals. Many Indian breakfasts are predominantly carbohydrate-based, with lunch and dinner carrying most of the day's protein.

Adding a meaningful protein source to breakfast and including a clear protein component in each major meal can create a better overall dietary pattern.

For some people, this may mean adding eggs or curd at breakfast. For others, it may mean increasing dal, paneer, soy, beans or another protein-rich food at lunch or dinner. The appropriate choice depends on dietary preferences, health needs and the rest of the meal.

Supplements have a role when dietary intake is difficult to meet, but food remains the foundation for most people.

Also Read: Doctors Bust 10 Myths On Protein Powders: What You Must Know Before Taking Your Next Scoop

Nutrition needs a broader definition of health

Overweight does not automatically mean well nourished. A high calorie intake does not guarantee adequate protein. A normal body weight does not guarantee adequate nutrition either.

Nutritional assessment needs to consider dietary intake, muscle strength, physical activity, body composition, age and health status alongside weight.

This broader view becomes increasingly important as populations age and metabolic disorders become more common. Preventive healthcare has traditionally placed considerable emphasis on weight, blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. Muscle health deserves a place in that assessment.

Protein deficiency can occur in bodies of every size. Recognising this simple fact can change how families approach everyday meals, how clinicians assess nutrition and how weight-management programmes are designed.

The focus needs to move from how much a person weighs to what the body is receiving and how well it is functioning. Protein is an essential part of that equation.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

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