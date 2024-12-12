Hina Khan Shares Her Struggles With Breast Cancer & Her Treatment Process

Hina Khan is an Indian Actress who has been battling breast cancer. She has been very open about her experiences and shares her battle with stage three breast cancer with her viewers. In her recent Instagram post, she discusses how the last 15-20 days have been tough on her mental as well as physical health. She wrote in the caption, "The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey both Physically and Mentally. The Scars Did Come and I gave my All to face them without being Scared. After all , how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and psychological trauma I had to go through.. I FOUGHT it, and I still am..”

She further continues, “To get through all the Pain n much much more , I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of Positively with deliberate Smiles in the hopes that real Joy would naturally Follow. And it did 🙂 That's my message to my self and to all of you out there .. Life doesn't simply go On just by saying it does, we need to make that Choice irrespective of the circumstances everyday, over and over again. Hope you get a similar strength to fight the battles you face in your life. Hope we all Remain, Victorious ! So DO NOT forget to SMILE”

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breast. It typically originates in the milk-producing ducts (ductal carcinoma) or the lobules (lobular carcinoma), which are the glands that produce milk. Breast cancer can affect both women and, in rare cases, men. If left unchecked, cancerous cells can spread to other parts of the body. Keep reading as we discuss some common causes, signs and prevention tips for breast cancer.

Causes

The exact cause of breast cancer isn't fully understood, but several factors may contribute to its development, including:

Genetic mutations: Inherited mutations in genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 significantly increase the risk. Family history: A family history of breast cancer can elevate your risk. Hormonal factors: Exposure to estrogen and progesterone over a long time (early menstruation, late menopause) may increase risk. Age: The risk increases with age, particularly for women over 50. Lifestyle factors: Obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and smoking can raise the risk. Radiation exposure: Previous radiation therapy to your chest can increase susceptibility. Reproductive history: Having your first child after 30, not breastfeeding, or never having children can play a role.

Signs and symptoms

Common warning signs include:

A Lump or thickening in or near the breast or underarm.

Changes in breast size or shape like swelling, shrinkage, or changes in appearance.

Nipple changes like inversion, discharge (especially blood), or peeling skin.

Skin changes such as Dimpling, redness, scaling, or an "orange peel" texture.

Persistent pain in the breast or nipple pain that doesn't go away.

Swollen lymph nodes near the armpit or collarbone.

Some breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous). It's important to consult a healthcare professional for diagnosis.

Prevention tips to reduce risk

Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity, especially after menopause, increases breast cancer risk. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week to lower your risk. Limit your alcohol consumption. Restrict alcohol to no more than 1 drink per day to reduce risk. Avoid or quit smoking today. Smoking is linked to an increased risk of several cancers, including breast cancer. Breastfeed, if possible as breastfeeding lowers risk by regulating hormones. Use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) cautiously and under medical advice. Get regular screenings. Mammograms help detect cancer early. Recommendations vary, but women aged 40 and above should discuss screening options with their doctor. Know your family history for early detection and treatment. If you have a family history of breast cancer, genetic counseling may help assess your risk. Eat a balanced diet daily. Focus on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid radiation and environmental pollutants. Limit unnecessary exposure to radiation and harmful chemicals.

Early detection through self-examinations, clinical breast exams, and mammograms plays a crucial role in successfully treating breast cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.