Indian Railways Announces Bali Holiday Package From Chennai. See Cost, Itinerary And More

Bali is a favourite holiday destination for travellers who want beaches, nature, good food and a taste of a different culture. From the peaceful rice fields of Ubud to the popular beaches of Kuta and Seminyak, the island has plenty to explore.

Those planning a Bali trip can also look at a new holiday package from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The package offers a four-night and five-day Bali holiday for under Rs 94,700 per person.

Here is a look at what the IRCTC Bali package offers and what travellers can expect during the five-day holiday.

Also Read: Planning Your First Trip To Bali? Here's A Simple Travel Guide

Itinerary

The IRCTC Bali tour begins on September 24, when travellers will leave Chennai International Airport on a late night flight to Denpasar. They will reach Bali around noon on September 25 and then check into the hotel after lunch. In the evening, the group will visit Jimbaran Beach and have dinner.

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On September 26, the tour will cover Kintamani and Ubud. Travellers will watch Barong and Keris dance, visit Celuk and Mas villages, see Mount Batur and Lake Batur, and explore the Sacred Monkey Sanctuary and Tirta Empul Temple.

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The next day includes Tanjung Benoa Beach, where travellers can enjoy a banana boat and glass bottom boat ride, followed by a visit to Turtle Island. The group will later visit Uluwatu Temple and watch the Kecak dance during sunset.

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On September 28, the tour covers Taman Ayun Temple, Ulun Danu Bratan Temple and Tanah Lot Temple. On September 29, travellers will check out and return to Chennai by 10:50 pm.

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Cost

The package has different prices based on the type of room and the number of people sharing it. Under the Comfort category, a single traveller will have to pay Rs 1,02,300. The price is Rs 94,700 per person for both double and triple occupancy.

For children aged 5 to 11 years travelling with a bed, the package costs Rs 88,050 per child. For children aged 2 to 11 years travelling without a bed, the cost is Rs 84,350 per child.

Package Details

The cost includes return economy class flight tickets and four nights of stay in a three star hotel, with breakfast included.

Travellers will also get five lunches and four dinners at Indian restaurants as mentioned in the itinerary. Two 500 ml water bottles will be provided per person each day.

Also Read: Bali Solo Travel Guide: Everything You Need To Know For An Unforgettable Trip

The package also covers sightseeing and transfers in an air conditioned bus. Entry tickets for the places listed in the itinerary are included, along with the services of a professional English speaking guide.

Overseas travel insurance is included for tourists aged 6 months to 79 years. The normal tourist visa fee is also covered.

Some expenses are not part of the package. Any rise in airfare, airport taxes or fuel charges will have to be paid separately.

Optional tours, sports activities and other entry fees are also extra. Tips, laundry, drinks, personal expenses and services not listed in the package are not included. Meals are fixed, so travellers cannot choose from a menu.