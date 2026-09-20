Chennai Tourist Dies In Kerala Landslide, Friend Injured

A Chennai resident was killed and her friend injured after a landslide at Velathussery near Teekoy in Kottayam on Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sangeetha Arul Lal (35) of Jawahar Nagar, Chennai.

Police said Sangeetha and her friend, who is also from Tamil Nadu, were returning from a visit to Vagamon, a tourist spot in the district, when the landslide occurred in the evening.

Mud fell onto the road, trapping Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter. Her friend managed to escape with injuries and was shifted to a hospital, police said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and removed the mud to rescue Sangeetha.

She was later taken to a hospital, where Sangeetha was declared dead, police said.

Police said that the condition of the injured woman is stable and they have contacted her family members.

Following heavy rain in the high-range areas of Kottayam district, minor landslides were reported at several places on Sunday evening, officials said.

In another minor landslide, houses were damaged at Mangalagiri near Teekoy, they said.

A house was also damaged after a mudslide at Peringulam in Poonjar Thekkekara panchayat, where one person is missing and two others were rescued, police said.

A search is on for the missing person, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)