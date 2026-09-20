"If US Wants To Get Out Of Quagmire...": Iran Sends 7 Conditions To Trump

Iran has sent seven conditions to the United States to end the war in the Middle East, which has now escalated with hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis.

The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, on Saturday said that Tehran has conveyed its conditions for ending the war -- now in its seventh month -- and it is waiting for US President Donald Trump's response.

"Seven conditions of Iran for starting any negotiation have been announced to the US government. Tehran's message is clear and unambiguous; if Washington wants to get out of the quagmire it has created itself and not get more entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions," he posted on X early Sunday.

In an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera published Saturday, Rezaei said the conditions include ending the war on all fronts, releasing assets seized from Iran and ending the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

He also said Iran wants the fighting involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia to end.

"We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war. We are awaiting President [Donald] Trump's response," he told Al Jazeera.

"It is in Washington's interest to accept these conditions. Trump's threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war," he added.

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He also said the possibility of new US strike against Iran was "very much on the cards" based on his country's military assessments.

He stressed that Tehran was working under a new strategy "to bring this war to an end as soon as possible".

US-Iran War

The war in the Middle East broke out when the US and Israeli forces conducted joint strikes on Iran on February 28, killing a swath of the country's leadership, including the then 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

In response, the Iranian forces attacked American and Israeli assets in the Middle East.

Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed a 14-point deal to end the war on June 17. The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

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Trump, however, on July 8 said the deal was "over". Tehran also suspended the memorandum of understanding a week later, accusing Washington of "violating all its commitments".

Washington has accused Tehran of failing to honour an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Tehran has said Washington has reneged on its commitments, including lifting a blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

(With agency inputs)