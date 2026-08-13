Mideast War To Continue Till Trump's Term Ends? Iran's "Pay A Cost" Warning

A senior Iranian military officer has said that Tehran could "prolong" its war with the US until President Donald Trump's term ends, which is scheduled to conclude on January 20, 2029.

Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a close aide of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said the move will send a message that "there is a cost" of attacking Iran.

"The longer this war lasts, the more experience we gain. We had never seen a real war to gain real experience to learn how to fight with America. In these five months, we have learned how," he said in a rare interview with US broadcaster PBS.

The war in the Middle East broke out when the US and Israeli forces conducted joint strikes on Iran on February 28, killing a swath of the country's leadership, including the then 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, the Iranian forces attacked American and Israeli assets in the Middle East.

Asked if Iran's objective is to drag out this war till Trump is out of office, Naqdi said, "We have to attain deterrence so that the enemy never dares to attack us so we can live with security. One way is to prolong this war until we get to the next term of the presidency and cause attrition so that if anyone else wants to attack Iran, they will know there is a cost."

On US' Nuclear Bomb Threat

Asked if the US is expected to use a nuclear bomb in the war, the IRGC commander warned it could "end up being a mistake for them".

"The morning after they use a bomb, all of America's military bases around the world will be occupied. Today, things are different than World War II. The people of the world have awakened. No one in the world will allow for such a crime to be committed, because the next time it could be them," Naqdi said.

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Questioned if Iran is discussing the possibility of pursuing a nuclear bomb, he said there was "no need".

"Our nuclear bomb is the hearts of the people of the world that we won fighting oppression... There is no need for nuclear bombs. There is no need for slaughter," he said.

Speaking about the US politicians slamming Iranians' "Death to America" slogan, he said they have "no enmity" with the Americans.

"The meaning of "Death to America" means death to America's leadership, a leadership that has invaded or violated more than 70 countries since becoming a superpower," he said.

On Iranian Missiles

Naqdi also said that they don't "rely" on Iranian missiles and drones.

"We are not reliant on missiles and drones. If we are victorious, we relied on our faith to be victorious... The Americans and the Zionists always want to count our missiles," he said.

He claimed that the number of missiles Iran manufactures every day is more than the number it launches.

Asked where Iran makes its missiles, he said, "We do it in different ways. We have various ways to manufacture them securely. Rest assured, even if this war lasts for years, until the last day, Iran's rockets will be launched," he said

"If there comes a day when Iran has no more missiles left, that's when we will be even more dangerous for America," he added.

No Progress In US-Iran Deal

Iran and the US remain at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source, who said there had been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it.

Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed a 14-point deal to end the Middle East war on June 17. The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Trump, however, on July 8 said the deal was "over". Tehran also suspended the memorandum of understanding a week later, accusing Washington of "violating all its commitments".

Washington has accused Tehran of failing to honour an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Tehran has said Washington has reneged on its commitments, including lifting a blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

(With agency inputs)