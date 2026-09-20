Indian Entrepreneur Shares What A Month Of Slow Travel In Bali Looked Like

An Indian entrepreneur spent two months in Bali, but the second month of his stay turned out to be very different from a usual holiday. After spending the first month travelling around the island and exploring different villages, he spent the next month staying near the beach and following almost the same routine every day.

Saran Shanmugam, an Indian entrepreneur based in North Carolina, recently shared his Bali experience on social media platform X. He said his first month was spent travelling across the island, while the second month was about staying in one place and slowing down.

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"Years ago, I spent two months traveling around Bali - one month exploring villages across the island and another month doing absolutely nothing but living by the beach," he wrote.

He mentioned that his typical day started with a 45-minute walk along the beach. This was followed by group yoga sessions near the sea, where participants could simply tip the yoga instructor. After that, he used to have breakfast, which, he said that his meals were mostly healthy.

He would then head out for a massage, which cost around $7, before taking a scooter ride around the town. Lunch was usually by the beach. After that, his routine included a one-hour gym workout, followed by some healthy snacks. Another massage was also a part of his day.

In the evening, he would have a couple of drinks by the beach before having dinner. After that, he would go for a night walk and then end the day with gelato. He said he would buy one, sit on the steps outside the shops and slowly eat it while watching people around him. He would then return to his hotel and sleep.

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Shanmugam said he did this "every single day". "Repeat. Every. Single. Day. Honestly, it was hard to call that a vacation. It felt like life had been put on pause," he wrote.

For Shanmugam, the second month was less about travelling and more about taking a break from his usual life.