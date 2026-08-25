Woman Surprises Son's Nanny With Business-Class Ticket To Bali, Wins Hearts Online

A woman's thoughtful gesture for her son's nanny has caught attention online after she surprised her with a business-class upgrade for a trip to Bali. Anita Siek shared a video on Instagram showing her son Charlie's nanny, Lili, reacting to the surprise.

Introducing Lili, Siek wrote, "Meet Lili. She is Charlie's nanny, best friend, and an important member of our family. She first looked after Charlie from the age of six months to 12 months, and now she's travelling the world with us for at least the next few months."

Siek said that while travelling to Bali for her retreat, she decided to upgrade everyone to business class, including Lili.

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She wrote, "This week, during a trip to Bali for my retreat, I decided to treat us all by upgrading to business class, including Lili. I couldn't help but capture her reaction in the video. She later told me she cried afterwards."

Explaining her decision, Siek said, "Making money is nice, but being able to share and create experiences like this and spoil the people that matter to me is pretty darn special."

She also thanked Lili for the love she gives Charlie and for being part of their family.

Siek shared that Lili first joined the family as an au pair when Charlie was six months old but later moved back to Japan. She eventually returned and agreed to travel with the family as an au pair.

In the video, Lili can be seen laughing and dancing after learning about the upgrade.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised Anita for her thoughtful gesture towards her son's nanny.

One user commented, "This is so cute!! A good nanny is hard to find so I'm sure she deserves all the praise and upgrade to business class."

Another user noted, "So sweet!"

" Anita, this was gorgeous to read. How wonderful to have Lili in your lives," added a third user.