Robot Misses Spinning Head Kick, Rival Celebrates With Dance At World Humanoid Robot Games In China

A boxing match between two humanoid robots took an unexpected turn when one robot fell after attempting a spinning head kick. Instead of immediately resetting, the other robot appeared to pause before performing a victory dance. The incident took place during the World Humanoid Robot Games in China, according to CGTN.

During the match, one of the robots attempted a spinning head kick but lost balance and fell to the floor.

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After its opponent fell, the other robot paused briefly before beginning to dance in celebration of its victory.

The robot continued its celebration while its opponent remained on the ground, creating an unusual moment during the boxing match.

The match showcased not only the robots' boxing movements but also their programmed actions during the competition. The winning robot was seen celebrating after its opponent fell.

Weightlifting Robot Loses Balance

Another wild video going viral on social media shows the moment a weightlifting robot lost its balance and crashed directly into the judges' panel during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Monday during the weightlifting final at the second edition of the games. The machine was then taken away on a stretcher. The heavy-lifting segment of the games is apparently designed to test the balance, joint torque, and stability of the robots with heavy loads.