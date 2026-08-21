Watch: Humanoid Robot Snaps In Half After Full-Speed Crash At 'Robot Olympics' Training

A bipedal humanoid robot suffered a catastrophic malfunction while training for a race on a sprint track at the World Humanoid Robot Games. Dubbed the "Robot Olympics," the event kicks off this Saturday (Aug 22) in Beijing, China. During the trial, the robot crashed violently into a cushion wall, nearly breaking in half as sparks flew from its frame.

In the now-viral clip, the robot can be seen charging full tilt on the track, reaching an impressive speed but failing to slow down at the end. While previous videos showed that the robots overshot the track and stumbled into the wall, the organisers placed a cushioned wall to minimise the damage.

However, this particular robot collided with the wall and tumbled on its back before sparks flew out of its frame. The operator standing nearby could be seen disappointed after the malfunction.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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The incident has since gone viral on social media platforms as users poked fun at the absurd way in which the robot collided and fell.

"Zero to spark in 15 seconds. Beautiful," said one user, while another added: "Babe wake up new absolutely hilarious robot moment just dropped."

A third commented: "When you order a Venti Nitro Cold Brew with two shots of espresso from Starbucks at 8am before work and the caffeine wears off shortly after lunch."

A fourth said: "One of the funniest things I've ever seen. The way it's gunning it with the cartoonish posture, the skedaddle backward as it slipped on a banana peel, then the explosion. Could watch this happen for hours."

Following its debut in 2025, the World Humanoid Robot Games returns for its latest edition with an expanded schedule of 50 events. The unique competition is expected to have 666 teams bringing over 2,056 robots to compete.