Humanoid Robots Show Off Martial Arts Moves On America's Got Talent, Earn Golden Buzzer

Dance brings together movement, rhythm and performance, and a recent act on America's Got Talent combined these elements with martial arts and robotics. Humanoid robots took the stage alongside Chinese dancer Wu Yufei, with the performance featuring Unitree's G1 humanoid robots.

The robots performed a series of synchronised poses, kicks, flips and punches alongside the other performers. They showed their ability to dance while maintaining balance and carrying out different movements. The routine also included backflips, adding energetic moves to the performance.

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The combination of dance and martial arts movements made the act stand out, with the robots smoothly performing different steps and actions as part of the routine.

The performance also had a major impact on the competition. Judge Sofia Vergara used her Live Golden Buzzer for the Unitree act.

America's Got Talent is a popular talent competition show where singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages compete for a grand prize of $1 million.

Social Media Reaction

A video of the performance has gone viral online, drawing a wave of reactions.

One user commented, "This is probably the smoothest and most flexible robot move ever."

Another user noted, "Excited for the finale performance."

"None of them fell or malfunctioned in this one! They must've upped their programming," added a third user.

A fourth user called it a "Great performance."