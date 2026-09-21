US Influencer Fights 6-Foot Robot In World's First 'Human Vs Terminator' Match

In a bizarre match that has generated attention online, a six-foot-tall humanoid robot stepped into a fighting ring against a human in San Francisco. The match was organised by US-based robotics company REK as part of its work on a virtual reality combat game in which humans can remotely control humanoid robots and compete against each other.

The footage features influencer and content creator Frankie LaPenna facing off against the remote-controlled robot inside a fighting cage.

The robot, designed to resemble a futuristic combat machine, was seen moving around the ring and warming up before the fight began. Once the match started, LaPenna threw several punches at it, while the robot responded with punches and powerful kicks. At several points, the robot's kicks appeared to knock LaPenna across the cage, highlighting the machine's ability to move and strike with considerable force.

REK described the event as its first human-versus-humanoid robot fight and said more footage from the match would be released.

"We just made history with the first Human VS Terminator robot fight. Frankie LaPenna gave it his all," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

The unusual showdown quickly attracted attention on social media, with users speculating about whether human-controlled robots could eventually become part of professional combat sports.

One user wrote, "I'm curious how an actual fighter would do against this. I feel a pro would do much better." Another said, "Robots and humans fighting will be a part of the UFC in the next 5 years. AI hysteria demands it."

This is not the first time footage of a humanoid robot behaving aggressively has drawn comparisons with the fictional 'Terminator'. In an earlier viral clip, a humanoid robot at an electronics store appeared to react after a customer pushed it. The machine moved towards the man and appeared to attempt a kick before employees intervened and switched it off.