Hyderabad Auto Driver Beaten To Death Over Rs 10

A 42-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over Rs 10 change in Hyderabad's Vattepally area on Sunday evening, triggering concern in the locality.

The man who died has been identified in local reports as Mohammed Mukarram.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between Mukarram and a group of people over change related to an auto fare.

The fight allegedly escalated into a physical assault, leaving the driver critically injured. He later died due to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police reached the area after being alerted about the incident, and the body was subsequently shifted for post-mortem examination, with the final medical findings awaited.

A Rajendranagar police official confirmed that a case had been registered and that investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding the death.

"We have registered a case, and investigation is underway," the police official said.

Initial probe suggests that two suspects, Azeem, a YouTuber, and Shoaib, are behind the killing and are being investigated for their alleged role in the assault.

The exact sequence of events and whether any arrests have been made were not immediately clear from the police statement available publicly.

AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen, who also visited the spot, met the victim's family and demanded immediate action against those responsible and increased police patrolling in the area.