Auto Driver Murdered In Hyderabad, Second Killing In City

An auto-rickshaw driver was murdered in Hyderabad late on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after another murder in the same police zone, raising fresh concerns over law and order in the area.

The victim was identified as Abdul Rauf, a resident of Jahangirabad. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm. Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas said eyewitnesses reported that two to three persons attacked Rauf. Police have formed a special team to identify and apprehend those involved.

Investigators are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the killing and are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Rauf's wife said he had left home for his routine work as an auto-rickshaw driver and alleged that he was called out before being attacked. She appealed to the police to identify those responsible and ensure justice for the family.

The family has also mentioned the names of two persons in connection with the incident. However, police said their alleged involvement has not been established and the investigation is ongoing.

DCP Srinivas said the police would intensify action against late-night illegal activities and substance abuse while continuing enforcement measures under Operation Chabutra across the Old City.

The killing follows another murder reported on Wednesday, when a rowdy sheeter was brutally stabbed to death.

Haji Sohel, was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, a Dial-100 call was received at around 6 am informing them that a man was lying injured in the area. A patrol team immediately rushed to the spot and found the victim dead with multiple injuries.

