Man With Criminal Record Found Dead In Hyderabad, Murder Case Filed

A man with a criminal record, identified as Haji Sohel, was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the killing and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the perpetrators.

According to police, a Dial-100 call was received at around 6 am informing them that a man was lying injured in the area. A patrol team immediately rushed to the spot and found the victim dead with multiple injuries.

The victim was later identified as Haji Sohel, a resident of the area and a rowdy-sheeter, police said.

"We are investigating the circumstances leading to his death and trying to identify those responsible," ACP Chandrayangutta A. Sudhakar said.

Police said the exact motive behind the murder has not yet been established. Investigators are probing various angles, including whether the killing was linked to past rivalries or personal disputes.

The victim's family members were informed and their complaint was recorded.

A murder case has been registered at the Mailardevpally Police Station. Investigators are scrutinising CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the suspects.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.