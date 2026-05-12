Unable To Supply Ganja After Taking Rs 700, Hyderabad AC Mechanic Killed By 10 Men

A 24-year-old AC mechanic was killed in Hyderabad after a dispute over a Rs 700 ganja deal turned violent, with police arresting 10 accused and cracking the case using CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and technical evidence.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Hussain, also known as Waseem.

According to investigators, Hussain knew the accused through ganja supply dealings. Police said one of the accused had allegedly paid Rs 700 in advance to him to procure ganja. The dispute began after Hussain neither supplied the ganja nor returned the money.

On the night of May 9, the accused allegedly stopped Hussain and attacked him. Police said he was later taken to another location, where he was assaulted again, and was eventually abandoned. The police shifted him to Osmania Hospital, but he died during treatment the next morning.

The police cracked the murder using CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and technical evidence.

"CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and technical evidence helped us quickly identify and arrest the accused," DCP AB Gangadhar said.

The accused, who were arrested on Monday, have been identified as Kongalla Prasanth, Mitta Jagadeesh, Ram Roshan Yadav, Garuda Tarun Kumar, Arukala Nikhil, Gulguloth Raj Kumar, Kapuluri Vengal Rao and Mankala Prasanth.

Police said two more suspects are believed to be involved and are on the run. Further investigation is ongoing.