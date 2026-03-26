Hyderabad Girl, Lover Kill Mother, Body Found Buried In Home After A Year

Last year, in May, 40-year-old Anju Dasari Ramiah went missing from her home in Hyderabad. Days turned into weeks and months, but there was no trace of Anju. The missing person case took a mysterious turn as life went on for Anju's 16-year-old daughter, who was left to fend for herself.

After a nearly year-long investigation, the Hyderabad police have found Anju's body exactly at the place she had gone missing from - her home. Anju was killed by her daughter along with her boyfriend, Monti. To avoid suspicion, they buried the body inside a bedroom and filed a missing person complaint.

According to the police, Anju was seen as an obstacle to the young couple's relationship and hence, they decided to eliminate her.

Despite Anju's daughter being a minor, she married her boyfriend, 22-year-old Monti Kumar Singh, a goods truck driver, and together they have a two-month-old child.

During a deeper investigation into the pending missing person case, the police got a lead and solved the mystery. The teenager has confessed to killing her mother. Both accused have been taken into custody.

The police have started the process of digging out the body, and further investigation is underway.

Neighbours are in disbelief because, according to them, the girl was leading a 'normal' life with a dead body buried inside the house and did not show any signs of remorse.

Anju's husband had left her and their daughter five years ago. He had since remarried and currently lives outside of Telangana.