Granite Baron R Veeramani Arrested In Case Related To Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Granite baron R. Veeramani, Chairman of the Gem Group and Chairman and Managing Director of Chennai-based Gem Granites, has been arrested along with two others in connection with allegations of sexual offences involving minor girls.

The Chennai Police issued a statement on Saturday announcing the arrests of Veeramani and his alleged associates, Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan.

According to the police, a Chennai-based activist approached the Inspector of the Anti-Vice Squad on October 6, 2025, after an unidentified man allegedly handed over a pen drive at the activist's office.

The man reportedly said the pen drive contained footage showing Veeramani allegedly committing a sexual offence against a minor girl.

After examining the video, police registered a case with the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad on October 7, 2025.

During the investigation, police said the man seen in the video was identified as Veeramani.

Police said Veeramani had rented a house in Teynampet and entrusted its management to Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan. Investigators alleged that several minor girls were brought to the house and that sexual offences were committed there.

Police said another video relating to an alleged offence involving a minor girl was also recovered during the investigation.

Searches at the homes and offices of the three accused allegedly led to the recovery of photographs of girls and women believed to be connected to the case, along with other important evidence, police said.

Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police have alleged that Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan assisted in the offences and helped conceal them.

The arrests announced on Saturday come nearly a year after the case was registered and after a POCSO court reportedly refused to permit the closure of the case.

The police statement, however, does not explain why the three accused were not arrested earlier, despite the case having been registered in October 2025.

It is also not immediately clear whether all the alleged survivors have been identified, whether the allegations have been independently corroborated through forensic or other evidence, or whether medical examinations were conducted.

NDTV has attempted to contact Gem Granites, the family of Veeramani and his legal team. They have not so far been reachable. The company, family or legal representatives have not yet issued a statement on the allegations.

The investigation is continuing, the Chennai Police said.